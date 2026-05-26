Chinese destinations attractive for Vietnamese tourists

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Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani
In northeastern Thailand’s Udon Thani province, the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Noong On village, about 10 kilometres from the city centre, has become a unique destination attracting both local and international visitors. Many come to learn about the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the longstanding ties between Vietnam and Thailand.
Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership
The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, from May 29-31, carries significant importance in continuing to implement and further concretise the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Ninh Binh develops sports tourism to drive growth
Through major sporting events, the northern province of Ninh Binh has improved tourism services, promoted destinations and enhanced its image, helping boost tourism and local socio-economic growth.
NA Committee on Science, Technology, Environment urged to show more strategic vision
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has urged the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment to adopt a more strategic, creative and proactive approach in legislative work to ensure it keeps pace with reality.
Top Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit to create fresh momentum for bilateral ties: Ambassador
The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, will create fresh momentum for further elevating Vietnam-Singapore relations, following more than a year of enhanced cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Severe heat wave sweeps northern and central Vietnam
Northern and central Vietnam are experiencing the most severe heatwave since the start of this summer, with temperatures in some areas forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius on May 25-26, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Wolfoo animation ecosystem leaves mark at Cricket Awards 2026
Among the Top 10 finalists of the seventh Cricket Award in 2026, the Wolfoo animated series and creative ecosystem, produced by Sconnect Distribution under Sconnect Holdings, stands out as a notable example of Vietnam’s growing cultural industry.
Vietnamese “pho” wins over Japanese students
As part of an international cultural exchange programme, Kanda University of International Studies in Chiba prefecture has introduced “pho” (the iconic traditional noodle soup of Vietnam) to its campus menu since 18. From then on, students can enjoy the distinctive Vietnamese dish for lunch in two weeks.
Vietnamese rice gains foothold in Japanese market
Japan is one of the world’s most demanding rice markets, where rice is not only a staple food but also deeply tied to culinary culture through dishes such as bento meals, onigiri rice balls and sushi. Amid rising domestic rice prices in recent years, Vietnamese rice has begun attracting attention as a promising alternative.
FDI flows to Vietnam up 32% in four months
Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam, including newly registered and adjusted capital, plus foreign investors’ contributions and share purchases, hit 18.24 billion USD as of April 27, up 32% year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO) on May 3.
Tourists enjoy plum-picking season in Moc Chau
Na Ka Valley on the Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is now at the height of plum season, as hillsides are covered with ripe fruit in vibrant shades of red and purple. The orchards, laden with plums, are attracting large numbers of visitors eager to experience picking and tasting the fruit amid the peaceful scenery of Vietnam’s northwestern mountains.
Rooftop solar power delivers investment efficiency
As early summer heat pushes electricity demand higher during peak hours, rooftop solar power is proving increasingly effective in providing on-site energy. The model not only helps ease pressure on the national grid, but also cuts costs for households and businesses while promoting greener and more sustainable energy use.
PM attends burial of Vietnamese soldiers, experts in Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 23, attended a memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of 28 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos during wartime.
Ancient Vajra statues preserved as national treasure
Perched atop Doi Mountain in Tien Son ward, Ninh Binh province, the Vajra statues at Long Doi Son Pagoda are a rare cultural treasure embodying the historical, religious and artistic values of the Ly Dynasty. In 2024, the statues were officially recognised as a national treasure, affirming their unique place in Vietnam’s cultural heritage.
Vietnam’s beach tourism gains momentum in summer peak season
Vietnam’s coastal tourism market is entering the 2026 summer peak season on a strong note, with popular destinations including Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Ha Long and Cat Ba recording robust visitor growth from early May.
Top leader pledges favourable conditions for US tech firms to invest in Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam has affirmed that Vietnam is ready to create favourable conditions for US technology corporations to invest and expand operations in the country on the basis of harmonious interests.
Minor tax debts may result in exit suspension if legal obligations remain unresolved: Officials
Responding to reports that people with very small tax debts have been temporarily barred from leaving the country, representatives of Vietnam’s tax authority said at a press briefing on May 22 that such information did not fully reflect the handling process of tax agencies, leading to misunderstandings of the law.
Palestine awards Star of Merit Order to former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on May 22 to present the State of Palestine’s Star of Merit Order to former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh in recognition of her contributions to peace, justice, human rights and solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Ninh Binh strengthens aquatic resource protection
Every day, dozens of vessels arrive at Ninh Co Fishing Port in the northern province of Ninh Binh to complete entry and departure procedures. As part of efforts to improve seafood traceability, all fishing vessels now declare arrivals and departures through the electronic catch documentation and traceability system.
Top leader urges green, self-reliant materials industry
Vietnam must develop its materials industry in a green, sustainable and self-reliant direction with international competitiveness, in line with global commitments, while ensuring the highest national interests, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said at a working session in Hanoi on May 21.