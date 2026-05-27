Two foreign suspects arrested within 72 hours after fatal shooting in Ho Chi Minh City

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Vietnam, Philippines deepen strategic partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the country are scheduled to pay a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1.
Vietnam-Singapore ties become model for regional cooperation
Vietnam-Singapore ties have evolved into one of Southeast Asia’s most progressive partnerships ahead of the State visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Singapore from May 29-31.
PM calls for breakthrough mechanisms for Can Tho development
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 26 urged the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to explore special and breakthrough policies and mechanisms to promote its comprehensive development, and pilot investment in several emerging and high-potential sectors.
New momentum for stronger Vietnam–Thailand relations
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse. The visit is expected to create fresh momentum for the bilateral relationship, paving the way for stronger and more dynamic cooperation between the two countries.
Chinese destinations attractive for Vietnamese tourists
Lijiang Ancient Town and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in China’s Yunnan province are two famous tourist attractions that are becoming increasingly appealing to Vietnamese visitors, while also opening up opportunities for tourism cooperation between the two nations.
Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani
In northeastern Thailand’s Udon Thani province, the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Noong On village, about 10 kilometres from the city centre, has become a unique destination attracting both local and international visitors. Many come to learn about the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the longstanding ties between Vietnam and Thailand.
Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership
The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, from May 29-31, carries significant importance in continuing to implement and further concretise the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Ninh Binh develops sports tourism to drive growth
Through major sporting events, the northern province of Ninh Binh has improved tourism services, promoted destinations and enhanced its image, helping boost tourism and local socio-economic growth.
NA Committee on Science, Technology, Environment urged to show more strategic vision
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has urged the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment to adopt a more strategic, creative and proactive approach in legislative work to ensure it keeps pace with reality.
Top Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit to create fresh momentum for bilateral ties: Ambassador
The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, will create fresh momentum for further elevating Vietnam-Singapore relations, following more than a year of enhanced cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Severe heat wave sweeps northern and central Vietnam
Northern and central Vietnam are experiencing the most severe heatwave since the start of this summer, with temperatures in some areas forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius on May 25-26, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Wolfoo animation ecosystem leaves mark at Cricket Awards 2026
Among the Top 10 finalists of the seventh Cricket Award in 2026, the Wolfoo animated series and creative ecosystem, produced by Sconnect Distribution under Sconnect Holdings, stands out as a notable example of Vietnam’s growing cultural industry.
Vietnamese “pho” wins over Japanese students
As part of an international cultural exchange programme, Kanda University of International Studies in Chiba prefecture has introduced “pho” (the iconic traditional noodle soup of Vietnam) to its campus menu since 18. From then on, students can enjoy the distinctive Vietnamese dish for lunch in two weeks.
Vietnamese rice gains foothold in Japanese market
Japan is one of the world’s most demanding rice markets, where rice is not only a staple food but also deeply tied to culinary culture through dishes such as bento meals, onigiri rice balls and sushi. Amid rising domestic rice prices in recent years, Vietnamese rice has begun attracting attention as a promising alternative.
FDI flows to Vietnam up 32% in four months
Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam, including newly registered and adjusted capital, plus foreign investors’ contributions and share purchases, hit 18.24 billion USD as of April 27, up 32% year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO) on May 3.
Tourists enjoy plum-picking season in Moc Chau
Na Ka Valley on the Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is now at the height of plum season, as hillsides are covered with ripe fruit in vibrant shades of red and purple. The orchards, laden with plums, are attracting large numbers of visitors eager to experience picking and tasting the fruit amid the peaceful scenery of Vietnam’s northwestern mountains.
Rooftop solar power delivers investment efficiency
As early summer heat pushes electricity demand higher during peak hours, rooftop solar power is proving increasingly effective in providing on-site energy. The model not only helps ease pressure on the national grid, but also cuts costs for households and businesses while promoting greener and more sustainable energy use.
PM attends burial of Vietnamese soldiers, experts in Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 23, attended a memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of 28 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos during wartime.
Ancient Vajra statues preserved as national treasure
Perched atop Doi Mountain in Tien Son ward, Ninh Binh province, the Vajra statues at Long Doi Son Pagoda are a rare cultural treasure embodying the historical, religious and artistic values of the Ly Dynasty. In 2024, the statues were officially recognised as a national treasure, affirming their unique place in Vietnam’s cultural heritage.
Vietnam’s beach tourism gains momentum in summer peak season
Vietnam’s coastal tourism market is entering the 2026 summer peak season on a strong note, with popular destinations including Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Ha Long and Cat Ba recording robust visitor growth from early May.