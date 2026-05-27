Culture - Sports

Vietnam’s culture identity promoted in Cambodia

The Vietnam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, featuring vibrant performances by the Vietnam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Vietnam’s cultural identity.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, with a series of cultural and artistic activities expected to showcase the richness of Vietnamese culture in Cambodia and contribute to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The opening ceremony, held at Chaktomuk Theatre, featured vibrant performances by the Vietnam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Vietnam’s cultural identity.

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Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The event was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy and Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona, with the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu, foreign diplomats, and a large audience from both countries.

In her opening remarks, Thuy said the event is a concrete activity to implement agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, including outcomes of the state visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam in February, as well as the 2023–2027 cultural cooperation plan.

The two ministries have consistently prioritised promoting cultural cooperation, contributing to strengthening the friendship and people-to-people exchanges, she said.

Cultural, sports and tourism cooperation plays a vital role in enhancing mutual understanding, fostering trust, and deepening the bilateral relationship, Thuy said, expressing the hope that the event will help bring Vietnamese cultural values closer to Cambodian people and international audiences through a diverse programme blending circus arts with traditional and modern performances.

The event, she added, marks another milestone in reinforcing the long-standing relationship of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between the two countries.

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Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

For her part, Sackona applauded the joint efforts of both sides in maintaining the annual cultural exchange, describing it as an effective channel for strengthening friendship between the two nations with deep historical bonds. She noted that Cambodia and Vietnam have consistently upheld a spirit of solidarity, mutual understanding and close cooperation.

Cambodian entrepreneur Phan Bora said such cultural exchanges help bring people closer and facilitate stronger business and social connections. He showed his hope that similar programmes will be held, especially in border areas, to further enhance cultural connectivity between the two nations.

As part of the event, Vietnamese artists will also perform at Angkor University in Siem Reap on May 29./.

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#Vietnam’s culture identity #Cambodia #people-to-people ties #Vietnam Culture Week Cambodia Vietnam
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