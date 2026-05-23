Culture - Sports

Contemporary ballet to open Korea season 2026 in Vietnam

Inspired by the gat, a traditional Korean hat, the ballet GAT reinterprets the RoK’s distinctive cultural aesthetics through ballet, a quintessential Western art form.

Inspired by the "gat", a traditional Korean hat, the ballet GAT reinterprets Korea’s distinctive aesthetic through ballet, a quintessential Western art form. (Photo courtesy of Yun Byul Ballet Company)
Inspired by the "gat", a traditional Korean hat, the ballet GAT reinterprets Korea’s distinctive aesthetic through ballet, a quintessential Western art form. (Photo courtesy of Yun Byul Ballet Company)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The contemporary ballet GAT will be staged at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on May 27, marking the official opening of Korea Season 2026 in Vietnam with a production that blends traditional Korean aesthetics and modern choreography.

Inspired by the gat, a traditional Korean hat, the ballet GAT reinterprets the RoK’s distinctive cultural aesthetics through ballet, a quintessential Western art form.

The production offers a fresh perspective on the form and symbolic meaning of traditional Korean headwear, such as the satgat and jokduri, while also bringing to the stage uniquely Korean sensibilities, including the refined spirit of the Confucian scholar, the decisiveness of the warrior and the elegance and grace of women.

The production is distinguished by its strong artistic credentials, created by a team of award-winning artists recognised at ballet competitions in the RoK and abroad. Notable among them are artistic director Yun Byul and choreographer Park So-yun.

GAT is presented by the Yun Byul Ballet Company, a contemporary ballet troupe and production company representing a new generation of Korean ballet artists. It received strong acclaim and consistent sell-out performances in the RoK throughout 2025.

It is the opening event of Korea Season 2026 in Vietnam, an initiative led by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the RoK and implemented by the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

Each year, the programme selects a number of countries, primarily those with strategic partnerships with the RoK, to showcase Korean arts and culture through a year-long series of events. It aims to promote and build a sustainable foundation for Korean culture and international cultural exchange.

In 2026, the programme will be held in Vietnam and Thailand, two key cultural hubs in Southeast Asia, with coordination by the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam and the Korean Cultural Centre in Thailand.

This year, audiences will be treated to a diverse series of programmes ranging from dance performances and media art exhibitions to festivals and classical concerts. Highlights include the contemporary ballet GAT in May, the K-Live Festival in October and a media art exhibition inspired by traditional Korean materials running from December through to January of the following year.

In addition, Vietnam will host the SM Classics Live concert in Hanoi this November, further enriching the programme of cultural exchange activities. /.

VNA
#contemporary ballet GAT #Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi #Korea Season 2026 in Vietnam Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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