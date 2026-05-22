Culture - Sports

22nd Hoi An - Japan Cultural Exchange 2026 opens

Japanese influence left a particularly profound imprint on the local land and people. More than four centuries ago, Japanese merchants sailed to Hoi An seeking trade and connection, bringing not just commerce but also Japanese culture, beliefs, arts and spirit. Remnants of the former Japanese quarter and the enduring image Japanese Covered Bridge still embody the cultural exchange and friendship between the two peoples.

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: phunuonline.com.vn)
An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: phunuonline.com.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – The 22nd Hoi An - Japan Cultural Exchange 2026 kicked off in the central city of Da Nang on May 22 evening.

In her opening remarks, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said Hoi An ancient city is a heritage site rich in cultural traditions and was once a bustling international trading port in the 16th and 17th centuries, drawing merchant ships from across the globe.

According to the official, Japanese influence left a particularly profound imprint on the local land and people. More than four centuries ago, Japanese merchants sailed to Hoi An seeking trade and connection, bringing not just commerce but also Japanese culture, beliefs, arts and spirit. Remnants of the former Japanese quarter and the enduring image Japanese Covered Bridge still embody the cultural exchange and friendship between the two peoples.

The bridge restoration, completed two years ago in close cooperation with Japanese experts, and the establishment of a Vietnam-Japan Cultural Exchange Space in the heart of the ancient city stand as vivid proof of a shared commitment to preserving history and fostering ties between the two nations, Thi said.

Vietnamese and Japanese artists and artisans are joining the annual event series, which features immersive cultural spaces, reenactments of the procession of Princess Ngoc Hoa and merchant Araki Sotaro, displays of books and photos on the history of Hoi An-Japan cultural exchanges, traditional art performances, folk games and community interactions.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki said Japan has accompanied Hoi An in preserving its ancient town since the 1990s. For the restoration of the Japanese Covered Bridge - a symbol of Vietnam-Japan friendship, Showa Women’s University, Toyo University, the Japan Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Japan International Cooperation Agency began dispatching experts in 2022, with the project inaugurated in August 2024, he noted.

This year’s edition will also include Japanese language classes, calligraphy experiences, cosplay competitions, and photo and ceramics exhibitions, he added./.

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