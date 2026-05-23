Renowned pianist Kevin Kenner performs at Hanoi concert

Hanoi (VNA) - The “In Gratitude” concert took place at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on May 22, featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Kevin Kenner, winner of the 12th International Chopin Piano Competition, alongside Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Viet Trung and the Quintet ensemble.



The concert programme was divided into three sections reflecting different layers of the theme “Gratitude”: “Gratitude to Heritage”, “Gratitude to the Journey” and “Gratitude to Humanity”.



The opening section featured Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11 by Frédéric Chopin, composed during the composer’s youth before leaving Poland. Through Kevin Kenner’s interpretation, the work emerged as a living artistic legacy passed down through generations.



The performance was accompanied by dynamic stage visuals and lighting designed to create a more immersive classical music experience.



The second section presented Andante spianato and Grande Polonaise brillante, Op. 22, interpreted by Nguyen Viet Trung as a quiet expression of gratitude to those who had guided him throughout his artistic journey.



The final section centred on a musical dialogue between the two pianists through works for two pianos, including Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56b by Johannes Brahms and Concertino for Two Pianos, Op. 94 by Dmitri Shostakovich, highlighting interaction, dialogue and artistic companionship.



The final section centred on a musical dialogue between the two pianists through works for two pianos, including Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56b by Johannes Brahms and Concertino for Two Pianos, Op. 94 by Dmitri Shostakovich, highlighting interaction, dialogue and artistic companionship.



With its accessible structure and artistic depth, the concert offered audiences a poetic and emotionally rich musical experience.



Kevin Kenner is regarded as one of the world’s leading interpreters of Chopin’s music after winning the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in 1990. Having worked with renowned figures such as Leon Fleisher and Leonard Bernstein, he is also an influential educator at the Frost School of Music in the US.



Nguyen Viet Trung has won multiple international awards, including prizes at Chopin-related competitions in Poland, and is currently pursuing doctoral studies under Kevin Kenner’s supervision.



The concert also featured guest chamber musicians from the Quintet ensemble, including Paweł Zalejski, Ta Khanh Linh, Phung Hoai Thu, Luu Ly Ly and Vu Cam Tu.



“In Gratitude” was organised by the Vietnam Classical Music Association with support from Impressivo Production & Enterprise and sponsors./.

VNA