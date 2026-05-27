Culture - Sports

VNA to deliver comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026

To facilitate access for clients and media partners, VNA has launched a World Cup 2026 section on its electronic portal, available from May 25 to July 31.

Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Reaffirming its role as the national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has launched a comprehensive and multilingual communication strategy for the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering a wide range of content formats, including text, photographs, video, infographics and podcasts, to serve domestic and international media outlets as well as audiences worldwide.

Scheduled from June 11 to July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be the largest sporting event on the planet, attracting billions of viewers globally.

This edition marks several historic firsts: it will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, and will feature an expanded format with 48 participating teams, reflecting a major milestone both in sporting competition and commercial value. Against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical shifts worldwide, this year’s tournament has generated heightened international attention.

To facilitate access for clients and media partners, VNA has launched a World Cup 2026 section on its electronic portal at http://vnanet.vn, available from May 25 to July 31. The platform provides a broad spectrum of content, including team profiles, preparations by host nations and participating squads, match reports, feature stories, and coverage of memorable off-field moments that capture the spirit of global football.

VNA’s units, including the World News Department, Domestic News Department, Press Photography Department, Digital Media Centre (VNA Media), and Database-Documentation and Infographic Centre, have all developed detailed editorial plans for World Cup coverage.

In addition to multimedia coverage from VNA bureaus in the host countries, 13 bureaus located in countries with teams competing at the World Cup, including Seoul, Tokyo, Pretoria, Algiers, Prague, Geneva, Sydney, Berlin, Brussels, Cairo, Paris, Buenos Aires and London, will provide timely reports on the tournament in their respective countries.

Alongside VNA’s news departments, the agency’s publications are also rolling out extensive World Cup coverage. According to journalist Tran Viet Dung, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The thao & Van hoa (Sports & Culture), the newspaper is launching a large-scale media campaign titled “World Cup 2026 Hotspot,” featuring a 24/7 multi-platform and multimedia content ecosystem.

A special print edition titled “FIFA World Cup 2026 Newsflash” will be published continuously from June 9 to July 21. Each 16-page issue will dedicate 11 pages to World Cup coverage, featuring sections such as news, insights, expert opinions, reports, and match analysis. Beyond match results, the publication will also offer in-depth commentary and stories on culture and daily life in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2026 section on https://thethaovanhoa.vn will operate as a 24/7 online information hub, providing live updates on fixtures, standings, team profiles, stadiums, match commentary and expert analysis.

The “World Cup Pulse 2026” campaign will further expand multimedia offerings through morning bulletins, talk shows, tactical analysis, highlight videos and behind-the-scenes content broadcast on vietnammedia.vnanet.vn, catering to modern digital audiences.

Coverage will also extend across Sports & Culture’s digital ecosystem, including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and other social media platforms, with livestreams, short-form videos and real-time updates designed to boost audience engagement.

A major highlight of the campaign will be the on-site reporting by journalist Truong Anh Ngoc from key World Cup venues. Supported by VNA correspondents stationed across the United States, Canada and Mexico, he will deliver field reports, images and videos directly from football’s biggest global festival./.

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