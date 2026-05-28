Senior Party official urges stronger inspection, supervision

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on May 28 chaired a working session with the committee’s Inspection Commission to review inspection and supervision work during the first five months of 2026 and outline priorities for the coming period.



Tu appreciated the commission’s efforts and comprehensive achievements, particularly its proactive role in improving the institutional framework governing Party inspection, supervision, and discipline from the very beginning of the new term.



He highlighted the issuance of important regulations on implementing the Party Statutes and Resolution No. 05-NQ/TW, on April 7, 2026, on reforming and enhancing the effectiveness of Party inspection, supervision, and disciplinary work.



The commission has also advised the Politburo and Secretariat on implementing inspection and supervision programmes for the entire 14th tenure and for 2026, established 22 inspection teams to supervise 40 Party organisations under the Party Central Committee, with the first phase of inspections completed in March 2026, and the second currently underway.



While acknowledging the positive outcomes, the official stressed that remaining weaknesses must be addressed promptly with greater urgency and determination.



He emphasised that Party building and rectification efforts now require broader and more comprehensive inspection and supervision. Such work, he said, must be carried out in a more proactive, timely, and resolute manner to safeguard Party discipline, strengthen leadership capacity, and ensure the effective implementation of Party guidelines and policies in line with the directions of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.



Tu called for continued strict implementation of Party resolutions and regulations on inspection and supervision, particularly newly issued documents and directives of the Politburo and Secretariat. He urged greater guidance and support to improve the quality and effectiveness of inspection bodies at all levels, especially in communes, wards, and special administrative zones.



The official also requested the Inspection Commission to proactively advise and effectively implement tasks assigned by the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Central Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.



He stressed the need to focus inspections on major areas and those prone to violations, while stepping up supervision from the outset and throughout the implementation of strategic Party resolutions and directives.



On April 8, 2026, for the first time, the Party Central Committee issued Regulation No. 19-QD/TW on political and ideological work within the Party, Tu said, stressing the need to effectively strengthen Party building and rectification efforts; promptly inspect and resolutely handle Party organisations and members showing signs of political, ideological, moral, or lifestyle degradation, “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” as well as violations of Party principles and regulations, State laws, and rules on things Party members are prohibited from doing, along with corruption, wastefulness, negative practices, and group interests.



Tu further underlined the importance of digital transformation and information technology application in inspection and supervision work to ensure efficiency, synchronisation, and cybersecurity across the sector.



He also emphasised the importance of building a professional, capable, and incorruptible inspection workforce, with particular attention to training and improving the expertise of grassroots-level inspection officials to meet increasing decentralisation, delegation of authority and governance demands.



Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh affirmed that the commission will promptly implement assigned tasks and ensure quality and progress to meet the requirements of the new development stage./.









