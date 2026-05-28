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Thai PM welcomes Vietnamese Party, State leader

An official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation was held at the Thai Government House in Bangkok on the morning of May 28. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse presided over the ceremony.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (left) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul meet with the press in Bangkok on May 28 to announce the outcomes of their talks. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand to foster cooperation in potential areas: top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that the two countries will foster collaboration in potential fields while tightening transport and logistics infrastructure connectivity and effectively utilising economic corridors in the Mekong sub-region, especially the East-West Economic Corridor, to facilitate the flows of goods and services between the two countries and across the region.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

New momentum for stronger Vietnam–Thailand relations

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse. The visit is expected to create fresh momentum for the bilateral relationship, paving the way for stronger and more dynamic cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnam, Thailand strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Thailand further strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are paying an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29, 2026. This marks the first visit to Thailand by General Secretary and State President To Lam, taking place as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026).

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Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok

Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the Thailand – Vietnam Business Forum 2026 in Bangkok on May 28 afternoon, alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, senior officials from both countries and representatives of nearly 700 Vietnamese and Thai businesses.

Production-market linkages – Key to sustainable agricultural production

Production-market linkages – Key to sustainable agricultural production

At present, many fruits in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding localities are entering peak harvest season. However, as supply rises sharply while consumption remains slow and exports face difficulties, agricultural product prices have continued to fall significantly, placing heavy pressure on farmers. In this context, production-market linkages are seen as an effective solution.

Foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam, high-quality, sustainable FDI

Vietnam aims for high-quality, sustainable FDI

Foreign direct investment (FDI) currently contributes more than 20 percent of Vietnam’s GDP and accounts for up to 70 percent of the country’s total export turnover, making it an important driving force for economic restructuring. In the current context, Vietnam’s requirement for foreign investment is to attract high-quality capital flows associated with technology cooperation and the creation of sustainable production ecosystems.

Bao Loc taps into high-tech future for wild orchid industry

Bao Loc taps into high-tech future for wild orchid industry

What began as a passion for collecting wild orchids has now become a high-income industry for many growers in Bao Loc in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong. Orchid farmers are also transforming their cultivation methods by applying technology to preserve rare species and create products that better meet market demand.

Top Vietnamese leader visits Ho Chi Minh memorial site

Top Vietnamese leader visits Ho Chi Minh memorial site

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, on May 27 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani, as part of his three-day official visit to Thailand.

Vietnam targets research capacity in world’s top 5%

Vietnam targets research capacity in world’s top 5%

The Ministry of Science and Technology has approved a programme on excellent basic research in the natural sciences, setting the goal for Vietnam to develop by 2030 at least one research direction that approaches the world’s top 5% in terms of scientific impact, rising to at least three such directions by 2035.

Vietnam, Philippines deepen strategic partnership

Vietnam, Philippines deepen strategic partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the country are scheduled to pay a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1.

PM calls for breakthrough mechanisms for Can Tho development

PM calls for breakthrough mechanisms for Can Tho development

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 26 urged the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to explore special and breakthrough policies and mechanisms to promote its comprehensive development, and pilot investment in several emerging and high-potential sectors.

Chinese destinations attractive for Vietnamese tourists

Chinese destinations attractive for Vietnamese tourists

Lijiang Ancient Town and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in China’s Yunnan province are two famous tourist attractions that are becoming increasingly appealing to Vietnamese visitors, while also opening up opportunities for tourism cooperation between the two nations.

Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani

Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani

In northeastern Thailand’s Udon Thani province, the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Noong On village, about 10 kilometres from the city centre, has become a unique destination attracting both local and international visitors. Many come to learn about the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the longstanding ties between Vietnam and Thailand.

Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, from May 29-31, carries significant importance in continuing to implement and further concretise the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Ninh Binh develops sports tourism to drive growth

Ninh Binh develops sports tourism to drive growth

Through major sporting events, the northern province of Ninh Binh has improved tourism services, promoted destinations and enhanced its image, helping boost tourism and local socio-economic growth.

Severe heat wave sweeps northern and central Vietnam

Severe heat wave sweeps northern and central Vietnam

Northern and central Vietnam are experiencing the most severe heatwave since the start of this summer, with temperatures in some areas forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius on May 25-26, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.