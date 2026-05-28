Politics

Hanoi prepares to host ASEAN Cities Leaders Conference in June

Addressing the meeting, Vu Dai Thang, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, stressed that the conference is an important initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity among local authorities across the region and promoting cooperation in economic development, culture and sustainable urban development.

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is stepping up preparations for the ASEAN Cities Leaders Conference, scheduled to take place in the Vietnamese capital from June 8 – 10.

The organising committee met on the afternoon of May 28 under the chairmanship of Vu Dai Thang, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

Addressing the meeting, Thang stressed that the conference is an important initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity among local authorities across the region and promoting cooperation in economic development, culture and sustainable urban development.

As host city, Hanoi must ensure thorough and professional preparations so that the conference is conducted in a dignified, safe and effective manner, he said.

According to the official, the city will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to highlight the significance of the event while promoting the image of Hanoi as a dynamic, modern capital with strong potential for international cooperation.

Thang also called on relevant agencies to consider adding more cultural and business networking activities, while expanding discussions on urban issues of common concern among ASEAN cities, including digital transformation, smart cities, green development and climate adaptation.

Held under the theme "Driving the future through smart, sustainable and connected cities," the conference will be jointly organised by the Hanoi People's Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia.

The conference is expected to be one of Vietnam's key external affairs events and will contribute to the success of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, which Vietnam is hosting this year.

According to organisers, around 350 domestic and international delegates are expected to attend. The programme will include plenary sessions, thematic workshops and networking events connecting leaders of Vietnamese localities with representatives of ASEAN cities. Discussions will focus on urban development in the digital era, the application of artificial intelligence in urban governance, green city development, people-centred approaches to digital transformation and sustainable development solutions./.

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