Society

Gia Lai hosts Francophone education forum

Addressing the forum, Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said the hosting of the forum offers the local education sector an opportunity to exchange experiences, access advanced educational methods, and expand ties with international partners within the Francophone community, as well as with reputable educational and research organisations.

At the signing ceremony of the joint declaration on the teaching of French and teaching in French within Vietnam’s education system. (Photo: VNA)
At the signing ceremony of the joint declaration on the teaching of French and teaching in French within Vietnam’s education system. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – A Francophone education forum took place in the central province of Gia Lai on May 28, bringing together nearly 120 delegates, including representatives from government agencies and departments, education administrators, education and training agencies from partner provinces and cities, school leaders, French-language teachers, and representatives of Francophone education networks in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

The event formed part of a cooperation programme between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training, the Regional Francophone Center for Asia-Pacific (CREFAP) under the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the Francophone University Association (AUF), and the Wallonia-Brussels Delegation and the French Embassy in Vietnam. The primary goal is to foster the development of Francophone education across the region.

Addressing the forum, Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said the hosting of the forum offers the local education sector an opportunity to exchange experiences, access advanced educational methods, and expand ties with international partners within the Francophone community, as well as with reputable educational and research organisations.

He added that the event also provided an occasion for Gia Lai to showcase to international friends the image of a dynamic, innovative locality rich in cultural identity.

At the forum, delegates reviewed the current situation, standing and prospects of French-language development within the regional education system, while discussing cooperative initiatives aimed at improving the quality of French teaching and learning in Vietnam.

Many contributions focused on measures to enhance the appeal of French-language programmes, bilingual French-Vietnamese education and the teaching of scientific subjects in French. Discussions also highlighted the need to promote international training linkages and strengthen cooperation among educational institutions, Francophone organisations and local authorities.

Specialised discussion sessions also introduced a range of programmes, initiatives and support tools for the educational community in the areas of French-language teaching and teacher training.

Within the framework of the forum, Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training, the French Embassy in Vietnam, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation and the AUF signed a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation, promoting French-language education and developing the Francophone educational community in Vietnam./.

VNA
#Francophone education Gia Lai #Francophone education networks in Vietnam #OIF #AUF France Vietnam
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