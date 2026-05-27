Ho Chi Minh City accelerates rollout of e-logbooks for fishing fleet

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is ramping up the deployment of electronic fishing logbooks as part of efforts to modernise the fisheries sector and strengthen compliance with regulations against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

At a meeting on May 26 reviewing implementation measures, Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the city aims to complete the rollout of the e-logbook system across all eligible vessels before December 31.

She noted that implementation plans must take into account operational realities, as many local fishing vessels regularly operate outside the city’s waters. In the short term, relevant agencies have been tasked with completing installations on all eligible vessels within the required timeframe.

Na also urged the municipal Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance to set up local support teams to assist fishermen directly, while enhancing coordination with service providers to ensure technical support during the rollout.

​Installation schedules should be coordinated carefully among localities to avoid overlaps and maintain overall progress, she added.

Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, delivers remarks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Huu Thi, Deputy Head of the municipal Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance, all fishing vessels measuring 12 metres or longer will be required to use electronic logbooks under a phased roadmap.

The city currently has 2,826 vessels subject to mandatory installation, including 2,601 fishing boats and 225 fisheries logistics vessels. To date, however, only 54 offshore fishing vessels have installed the system.

Thi said the city will intensify awareness campaigns, organise training sessions for vessel owners and captains, and upgrade digital infrastructure at fishing ports to support implementation.

Under existing regulations, vessels that fail to install and use e-logbooks after the mandatory deadlines will not be allowed to leave port for offshore fishing activities.

Representatives from coastal localities also proposed financial support for installation and initial service fees to help fishermen adapt to the new technology.

With three independent providers currently supplying e-logbook equipment and software in the city, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been urged to develop integrated data-sharing solutions to streamline fisheries management and improve convenience for fishermen.

Authorities were also asked to expand training and technical guidance programmes to ensure the systems are used effectively./.