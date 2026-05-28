Politics

Top Vietnamese leader departs Thailand for state visit to Singapore

The visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to propel bilateral relations into a new phase of cooperation, with a stronger focus on emerging areas and shared responses to global uncertainties.

General Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, at Don Mueang International Airport on May 28, as they concluded their visit to Thailand and departed for Singapore. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, at Don Mueang International Airport on May 28, as they concluded their visit to Thailand and departed for Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, departed Bangkok on May 28 evening for a state visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse.

Singapore is the next stop following the top leader’s official visit to Thailand.

While in Singapore, at the invitation of Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, General Secretary and President Lam is scheduled to attend and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29.

The Vietnamese delegation includes Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Organisation Commission; Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies.

Also joining the delegation are General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; among others.

According to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, the visit by General Secretary and President Lam is expected to propel Vietnam–Singapore relations into a new phase of cooperation, with a stronger focus on emerging areas and shared responses to global uncertainties.

The ambassador said the trip reflects growing political trust, sustained high-level engagement, and the strong momentum generated since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)./.

VNA
#To Lam state visit to Singapore 2026 #Vietnam Singapore ties Singapore Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore deepen political trust, elevate strategic coordination

Singapore is currently one of Vietnam's most important economic partners and its second-largest foreign investor, with more than 4,500 active projects and nearly 97 billion USD in registered capital. Singaporean investments span a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, real estate, finance, high technology and modern services, making substantial contributions to economic growth, job creation and Vietnam's economic restructuring.

The article “Singapore and Vietnam: Strengthening Economic Cooperation in a Changing Global Environment” on Singaporean news site asiainvest.com.sg. (Photo: Screenshot)

Singaporean media highlights growing importance of Vietnam-Singapore ties

Trade ties between the two countries have also recorded strong growth in recent years. In 2025, bilateral trade reached nearly 40 billion SGD (31.3 billion USD), up 26.2% from 2024, making Vietnam Singapore’s 10th-largest trading partner globally. Notably, Singapore’s imports from Vietnam rose by more than 53% to around 13.1 billion SGD.

Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, from May 29-31, carries significant importance in continuing to implement and further concretise the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

See more

A view of the 14th meeting of high representatives for security issues in Moscow, on May 28, 2026. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam makes active contributions at Moscow First International Security Forum

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang highly valued the forum’s discussion topics, particularly the issue of challenges to global security in an emerging multipolar world, describing it as timely and highly relevant amid today’s increasingly unstable international environment.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh (Photo: VNA)

Top leader's visit marks historical milestone in Vietnam-Philippines ties: Ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh said that the visit marks the first official trip to the Philippines by the top leader of the Vietnamese Party and State in the past half century, underscoring Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly at Don Mueang International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader concludes official visit to Thailand

The two sides pledged to promote economic connectivity in a more complementary and substantive manner, aiming to raise bilateral trade turnover from the current 22 billion USD to 25 billion USD in a balanced and sustainable direction. They also agreed to accelerate licensing procedures and market access for several potential agricultural products.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly (L) meet with King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader and his spouse meet with Thai King and Queen

Reaffirming Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral ties, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam praised the strong development of relations over the past five decades, especially since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013 and its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025. He said Thailand is currently Vietnam’s largest trading partner within ASEAN and one of the country’s leading foreign investors.

Hanoi prepares to host ASEAN Cities Leaders Conference in June

Hanoi prepares to host ASEAN Cities Leaders Conference in June

Addressing the meeting, Vu Dai Thang, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, stressed that the conference is an important initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity among local authorities across the region and promoting cooperation in economic development, culture and sustainable urban development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between businesses from the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok

Addressing the forum, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam described the event as a key highlight of his official visit to Thailand, reflecting the determination of both countries to deepen and substantively advance their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The meeting between Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki in Hanoi on May 28 (Photo: People's Army Newspaper)

Vietnam – Japan defence cooperation expands substantively: official

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang said the two sides have maintained defence cooperation mechanisms effectively, including the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue and consultations among staff officers of the naval, ground and air forces.

Young military officers from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia visit the tri-border marker in Quang Ngai province on May 28. (Photo: VNA)

Young officers of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia visit tri-border marker

At the tri-border marker, the officers learned about its history and major diplomatic activities held there. The border marker was built in 2007 and inaugurated in January 2008. Since then, it has hosted important political events, including the first provincial-level Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia Border Friendship Exchange in 2018 and the first Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange in 2023.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (left) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul meet with the press in Bangkok on May 28 to announce the outcomes of their talks. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand to foster cooperation in potential areas: top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that the two countries will foster collaboration in potential fields while tightening transport and logistics infrastructure connectivity and effectively utilising economic corridors in the Mekong sub-region, especially the East-West Economic Corridor, to facilitate the flows of goods and services between the two countries and across the region.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Philippines seek to deepen strategic partnership

The two sides are expected to hold in-depth discussions on major orientations aimed at promoting the Strategic Partnership in a more robust, substantive and effective manner in the new stage of development, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong.