Top Vietnamese leader departs Thailand for state visit to Singapore

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, departed Bangkok on May 28 evening for a state visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse.



Singapore is the next stop following the top leader’s official visit to Thailand.



While in Singapore, at the invitation of Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, General Secretary and President Lam is scheduled to attend and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29.



The Vietnamese delegation includes Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Organisation Commission; Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies.



Also joining the delegation are General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; among others.



According to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, the visit by General Secretary and President Lam is expected to propel Vietnam–Singapore relations into a new phase of cooperation, with a stronger focus on emerging areas and shared responses to global uncertainties.



The ambassador said the trip reflects growing political trust, sustained high-level engagement, and the strong momentum generated since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)./.



VNA