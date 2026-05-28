Deputy PM calls on WHO to further support Vietnam’s healthcare reform

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on May 28 called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to continue accompanying Vietnam in reforming its healthcare system and improving public healthcare services in the country’s new development phase.



During a reception in Hanoi for WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt, Tra appreciated WHO’s support for Vietnam’s healthcare sector over the past 50 years, noting that the organisation’s partnership helped the country achieve the Millennium Development Goals ahead of schedule.



Angela congratulated Tra on her new position and praised Vietnam’s achievements in administrative reform, particularly its scale, pace, and effectiveness. She affirmed that the WHO’s priorities are fully aligned with the Vietnamese Government's direction and pledged continued support for the Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries and sectors.



The two sides shared a high degree of consensus on future cooperation priorities, including grassroots healthcare development, climate change response, environmental pollution control, and tobacco harm prevention.





Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) receives WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt (Photo: VNA)

Reaffirming Vietnam’s people-centred development philosophy, Tra said the country is working to strengthen its nationwide grassroots healthcare network to provide better healthcare services for citizens. She called on the WHO to continue sharing international experience in healthcare governance, institutional management, and especially professional training for grassroots medical personnel.



Regarding climate change and air pollution, the Deputy PM stressed that Vietnam considers these issues both urgent and strategic for sustainable development. She proposed that the WHO provide technical and technological assistance and support projects such as environmental monitoring stations and studies assessing the health impact of climate change to formulate long-term solutions.



On tobacco control, particularly among young people, Tra noted that the Government is directing the Ministry of Health to review and improve the legal framework, including preparations for the submission of amendments to the Law on Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control to the National Assembly at its upcoming session. She emphasised that tobacco control efforts will combine public awareness campaigns with stricter legal measures to prevent the spread of tobacco use, especially among children and youth.



Angela highly valued Vietnam’s Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on breakthrough measures to protect and improve public health, describing it as a strong strategic document that reflects Vietnam’s commitment to placing healthcare at the centre of national development.



She particularly welcomed Vietnam’s policy shift toward disease prevention and the strengthening of grassroots healthcare systems in response to changing disease patterns and rapid population ageing.



The WHO Representative also praised Vietnam’s strong commitments and close coordination in addressing climate change and air pollution, warning that both issues have direct impacts on community health.



With non-communicable diseases identified as a key priority, the WHO official expressed hope that the Vietnamese Government will support the adoption of stronger tobacco-control regulations to reduce smoking rates and prevent young people from taking up tobacco use.



Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation between Vietnam and the WHO, working together toward a prosperous Vietnam where people enjoy comprehensive healthcare and a better quality of life./.



