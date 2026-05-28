Vietnam, Thailand attach importance to preserving, promoting cultural heritage

Bangkok (VNA) – As part of the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, on May 28 had a meeting with Thananon Charnvirakul, spouse of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in Bangkok.



The two spouses expressed their pleasure at meeting for the first time in Thailand, a country known for its rich cultural heritage, friendly people, and hospitality.



Dressed in traditional Thai attire, they then visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles within the grounds of the Thai Grand Palace.



Visiting the temple, one of Thailand’s most significant historical, cultural, and spiritual landmarks, Ly expressed admiration for the exquisite architecture, solemn atmosphere, and distinctive cultural values.



She noted that Vietnam and Thailand share many cultural and spiritual similarities, with Buddhism playing an important role in nurturing values of humanity, harmony, and community solidarity in both societies. Preserving and promoting cultural and religious heritage, she emphasised, carries special significance in the current context, not only for safeguarding national traditions but also for educating younger generations about history, culture, and national identity.



Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's spouse Ngo Phuong Ly (C) and Thananon Charnvirakul, spouse of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, view displays of fine silk products at the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles. (Photo: VNA)

The two spouses later visited the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, established under the patronage of the late Queen Mother Sirikit to preserve Thailand’s traditional costumes, hand-weaving techniques, and long-standing embroidery craftsmanship.



At the museum, the two spouses listened to presentations and viewed displays of fine silk products, traditional costumes, royal attire, and valuable artefacts associated with Thailand’s weaving craft./.