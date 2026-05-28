Young army officers of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia bolster solidarity

​Quang Ngai (VNA) – As part of the 2026 exchange programme for young military officers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, delegations of young officers from the three countries on May 27 visited and joined sports and cultural exchanges with Division 10 under Army Corps 34.

​The Cambodian delegation was led by Colonel Nak Vichet, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Royal Cambodian Army, while the Lao delegation was headed by Lieutenant Colonel Solibanh Sophappanhnya, deputy head of the Youth Department of the Lao People’s Army.

​During the programme, the young officers offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes and martyrs at the memorial house of Division 10. They also took part in a volleyball exchange and cultural performances featuring songs praising President Ho Chi Minh and the friendship among the three countries, and highlighting the folk music of each nation.

Speaking at the event, Col. Ho Sy Chien, Political Commissar of Division 10, stressed that Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are close neighbours, sharing a long-standing tradition of solidarity and attachment forged throughout the struggles for national construction and defence.

Throughout the years of struggling for national liberation and safeguarding the Fatherland, the armies and people of the three countries stood side by side, sharing hardships and fighting together against common enemies, thereby writing glorious chapters of rare and exemplary international solidarity, he said.

Established in 1972, Division 10 is currently one of the main-force divisions of the Vietnam People’s Army, equipped with strong firepower and tasked with training, combat readiness and firmly safeguarding the Fatherland. As a main-force unit, young officers account for a large proportion of the division’s personnel at all levels. They are systematically trained, university-educated, and equipped with relatively comprehensive military and social sciences knowledge.

Col. Chien expressed his belief that through the exchange activities, officers and soldiers of the three armies would further strengthen mutual understanding, share experience in professional work, training and unit building, and continue fostering the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation among the three countries.

Col. Nak Vichet thanked the Department of Politics under Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence for organising the programme and creating conditions for young officers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces to meet, discuss and exchange professional experience, thus helping maintain solidarity, friendship and cooperation among the parties.

He also expressed pride in the development of diplomatic ties and traditional friendship among the three countries and their people and armies on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, national and international law, and each country’s cultural identity.

Meanwhile, Lieut. Col. Solibanh Sophappanhnya said that the 15 young officers of the Lao People’s Army selected from different arms and units would engage in meaningful exchanges and gain valuable experience through the programme.

He described the visit and experience-sharing activities at Division 10 under Army Corps 34 as highly meaningful and a source of pride and honour, noting that for many Lao young officers, this is their first visit to Vietnam, a beautiful and prosperous country with heroic and resilient people./.