Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 28

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 28

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam received Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Executive Chairman of TCC Group and CEO of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev), in Bangkok on May 27 as part of his official visit to Thailand.

At the meeting, Vietnam’s top leader welcomed major Thai corporations expanding investment and business operations in Vietnam, particularly in areas aligned with the country’s development needs and capable of adding value to bilateral cooperation. Read full story

- Following their activities in Udon Thani province, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on May 27 afternoon, continuing their official visit to Thailand.

The top leader, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, along with government officials, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya as well as Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, his spouse, and a large number of staff and employees of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand. Read full story

- The French Development Agency (AFD) in Vietnam and the People’s Committee of Lang Son province agreed to accelerate procedures for launching a major climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure project in the northern locality in 2027, at a working session on May 25.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Huu Hoc said Lang Son, as a mountainous border province, is frequently affected by natural disasters, floods, landslides and increasingly severe climate change impacts.

Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, environmental improvement, disaster prevention capacity enhancement, and the protection of people’s livelihoods is always defined as a key long-term task for the locality’s sustainable development, he stressed. Read full story

- The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) organised a seminar in Hanoi on May 27 to look into technological solutions to major challenges so as to unlock drivers for double-digit growth.

Speaking at the event, part of the Vietnam – Asia DX Summit 2026, Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General, said the world is entering an unprecedented period of profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI), big data, automation, semiconductor technology, new energy, and next-generation digital platforms. These changes are not only creating new industries but also restructuring growth models, competitiveness, and the position of each nation within global value chains. Read full story

- The Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for the Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and other Vietnamese enterprises, affirmed Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on May 27.

Receiving Zarubezhneft General Director Sergey Kudryashov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, the Deputy PM praised the long-standing and effective cooperation between PetroVietnam and the Russian group, describing it as a bright spot in economic ties between Vietnam and Russia. Read full story

- Within the framework of the Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia from May 25-30, a delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, led by Deputy Minister Trinh Thi Thuy, paid a working visit to Cambodia, aiming to step up cooperation in the fields of culture, information, and communications based on long-standing historical and cultural ties.

During the visit from May 25 - 27, Thuy held talks with Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra to discuss orientations for bilateral cooperation in the information sector. Read full story

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The defendants listen as the court pronounces the sentences. (Photo: VNA)

- The Hanoi People’s Court on May 27 handed down sentences to ten defendants in a major corruption and economic mismanagement case involving the Ministry of Health and related agencies, after one week of trial and deliberation.

The defendants were convicted of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness,” “embezzlement through fraud,” and “taking bribes” in connection with the second campuses of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc Hospital./. Read full story

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