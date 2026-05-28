Nauru sees Vietnam as model of development, promising partner

Canberra (VNA) – Nauru, a country rich in marine resources, always considers Vietnam a model of development and a promising partner in supplying essential goods, tuna fishing cooperation, and infrastructure development, Nauru’s High Commissioner to Australia Camilla Solomon has said.

​Speaking at a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam on May 27 ahead of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Nauru (June 21, 2006 – 2026), Solomon noted that as a small island nation highly vulnerable to climate change, especially sea-level rise, Nauru sees many common points with Vietnam in strengthening coordination at global multilateral forums to promote international commitments on climate action and environmental protection.

​She stressed that Nauru depends entirely on imported food supplies and therefore hopes Vietnam will enhance trade exchanges and provide essential consumer goods to help ensure the island nation’s food security.

Nauru also welcomes Vietnamese businesses seeking opportunities for cooperation in sustainable seafood exploitation, aquaculture, infrastructure development, and people-to-people connection and exchanges, the High Commissioner added.

​For his part, Tam expressed appreciation for the friendship between Vietnam and Nauru, particularly their cooperation at multilateral forums. He stressed that despite geographical distance and major differences in territory and population size, the two countries have consistently found common ground on many international issues, including marine environmental protection, respect for international law, and matters relating to climate change.

The ambassador said the two countries hold substantial potential for cooperation, adding that Vietnam stands ready to share its experience in agricultural development, trade cooperation, aquaculture and fisheries.

He also called on Nauru and Pacific island countries to support Vietnam’s candidate for judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term during the election scheduled to take place at the United Nations in June.

At the meeting, Tam and Solomon agreed that the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties would open a new chapter in bilateral friendship and cooperation, helping the two countries strengthen efforts to seek opportunities for more substantive collaboration for the benefit of their people, while contributing positively to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

On this occasion, leaders of the two countries are also expected to exchange congratulatory messages to mark the milestone in the bilateral relations./.

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