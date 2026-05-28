Politics

Nauru sees Vietnam as model of development, promising partner

Nauru also welcomes Vietnamese businesses seeking opportunities for cooperation in sustainable seafood exploitation, aquaculture, infrastructure development, and people-to-people connection and exchanges, the High Commissioner added.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (third from the right) and Nauru High Commissioner to Australia Camilla Solomon (third from the left) at their meeting on May 27. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (third from the right) and Nauru High Commissioner to Australia Camilla Solomon (third from the left) at their meeting on May 27. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – Nauru, a country rich in marine resources, always considers Vietnam a model of development and a promising partner in supplying essential goods, tuna fishing cooperation, and infrastructure development, Nauru’s High Commissioner to Australia Camilla Solomon has said.

​Speaking at a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam on May 27 ahead of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Nauru (June 21, 2006 – 2026), Solomon noted that as a small island nation highly vulnerable to climate change, especially sea-level rise, Nauru sees many common points with Vietnam in strengthening coordination at global multilateral forums to promote international commitments on climate action and environmental protection.

​She stressed that Nauru depends entirely on imported food supplies and therefore hopes Vietnam will enhance trade exchanges and provide essential consumer goods to help ensure the island nation’s food security.

Nauru also welcomes Vietnamese businesses seeking opportunities for cooperation in sustainable seafood exploitation, aquaculture, infrastructure development, and people-to-people connection and exchanges, the High Commissioner added.

​For his part, Tam expressed appreciation for the friendship between Vietnam and Nauru, particularly their cooperation at multilateral forums. He stressed that despite geographical distance and major differences in territory and population size, the two countries have consistently found common ground on many international issues, including marine environmental protection, respect for international law, and matters relating to climate change.

The ambassador said the two countries hold substantial potential for cooperation, adding that Vietnam stands ready to share its experience in agricultural development, trade cooperation, aquaculture and fisheries.

He also called on Nauru and Pacific island countries to support Vietnam’s candidate for judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term during the election scheduled to take place at the United Nations in June.

At the meeting, Tam and Solomon agreed that the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties would open a new chapter in bilateral friendship and cooperation, helping the two countries strengthen efforts to seek opportunities for more substantive collaboration for the benefit of their people, while contributing positively to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

On this occasion, leaders of the two countries are also expected to exchange congratulatory messages to mark the milestone in the bilateral relations./.

VNA
#Nauru #Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia #people-to-people connection #promising partner Nauru
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (middle) at the discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes people-centred priorities for Asia-Pacific at UNESCAP

Vietnam remains firmly committed to multilateralism and the United Nations’ central role in global governance. It appreciates UNESCAP’s role in translating global commitments into concrete regional action and cooperation, sharing best practices, supporting evidence-based policymaking and tackling emerging challenges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang (L), who is concurrently in charge of Samoa, presents his credentials to Head of the Independent State of Samoa Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II in Apia on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen ties with South Pacific partners

The diplomat voiced his confidence that with joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to grow, particularly in areas of shared interest and strength. He also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Vice President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (Photo: Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam nominates candidate for judge at ITLOS

This marks Vietnam’s first-ever candidacy for a seat on ITLOS, a move that reflects the country’s consistent stance in supporting international law, multilateralism, and active contributions to global governance.

See more

Division 10 under Army Corps 34 presents gifts to the delegation of young military officers of Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Young army officers of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia bolster solidarity

Through the exchange activities, officers and soldiers of the Vietnamese, Cambodian and Lao armies would further strengthen mutual understanding, share experience in professional work, training and unit building, and continue fostering the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation among the three countries.

Cuban people join a rally in Havana on the morning of April 16, 2026 to show their steadfastness and confidence in the path toward socialism. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for solidarity with Cuba at NAM meeting

Vietnam also opposes any threat or use of force against Cuba, maintaining that dialogue and diplomacy are the only correct and sustainable way to settle differences and prevent escalating tensions and instability affecting global and regional peace and security, said Ambassador Do Hung Viet.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and Dmitry Shugaev, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation sign a cooperation agreement. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attends First International Security Forum in Moscow

A high-ranking delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, led by its Minister General Luong Tam Quang, has engaged in a series of important activities and signed several cooperation agreements with Russian partners on the sidelines of the First International Security Forum in Moscow.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (R) and AIIB President Zou Jiayi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam drives infrastructure investment cooperation: Deputy PM

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is financing six projects in Vietnam and working on two more, including a metro system. It aims to pursue a medium- and long-term, system-wide approach rather than focusing solely on individual projects, and wants to work closely with Vietnamese authorities to build a cooperation portfolio tailored to the country’s development needs.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Executive Chairman of TCC Group and CEO of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev), in Bangkok on May 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s top leader receives Executive Chairman of Thailand’s TCC Group

Vietnam attaches importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Thailand, in which economic, trade, investment, and business connectivity cooperation serves as a key pillar contributing to sustainable growth and stronger links between the two economies, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

The insignia “For the cause of UN peacekeeping” is presented to 60 individuals. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam readies seven new unit types for UN peacekeeping

Vietnam will deploy seven new unit types for the United Nations peacekeeping mission, including mechanised infantry/base protection, Level-2 field hospital, engineering, military/military police control, communications, transport helicopter, and airfield support.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) at the working session with the Dong Thap provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on May 27 (Photo: VNA)

PM asks for stronger governance reforms to unlock Dong Thap’s growth potential

Chairing a working session on May 27 with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board as part of his southern working trip, the PM requested the locality to strongly renew its mindset and governance methods, stressing that the locality must proactively propose policies and special mechanisms suited to local conditions and integrate them into its action programmes based on assigned key tasks.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Thailand

Immediately after their arrival, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and met with the Vietnamese community here.