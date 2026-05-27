Politics

Party General Secretary, State President arrives in Bangkok, continuing official visit to Thailand

Over the past 50 years, since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relationship between the two countries has been continuously strengthened and developed comprehensively, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective relations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his spouse arrive at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his spouse arrive at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Following their activities in Udon Thani province, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on May 27 afternoon, continuing their official visit to Thailand.

The top leader, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, along with government officials, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya as well as Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, his spouse, and a large number of staff and employees of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-va-phu-nhan-den-thu-do-bangkok-8788226.jpg
Thai officials welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

At the airport, an honor guard stood on either side of the red carpet, and a 21-gun salute was staged simultaneously. This special ceremony demonstrated Thailand's respect for the official visit of General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse, along with the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

During the visit, the Vietnamese leader is expected to hold talks and meet with the King and Queen of Thailand, the Prime Minister, and other high-ranking Thai leaders to discuss major directions for effectively implementing the new cooperation framework. On this occasion, he will also attend the Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum and witness the signing and exchange of several cooperation documents between the two countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the relationship between the two countries has been continuously strengthened and developed comprehensively, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective relations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Based on the foundation of good friendship and many open cooperation potential, the visit expected to create new momentum to further strengthen Vietnam-Thailand relations, aiming for new heights in the future./.

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