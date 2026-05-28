Top leader's participation at Shangri-La Dialogue shapes new position for Vietnam

Singapore (VNA) – The invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam to deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, slated for May 29–31 in Singapore, is widely viewed as an important milestone reflecting Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and standing in regional and international affairs amid complex global and regional developments that are posing new issues for the Asia-Pacific region.



A test of resilience



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Singapore, Dr Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid, senior lecturer in Southeast Asian studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue is taking place at a moment of profound geopolitical significance.



The expert pointed out that the world is witnessing major upheavals unprecedented in many years, heightening regional instability and security concerns among many countries. ASEAN member states are no longer insulated from the impacts of conflicts in the Middle East or Europe. Disruptions to supply chains, inflationary pressure, energy uncertainties and risks of growth slowdown mean that distant conflicts are now having direct impacts on Southeast Asia.



Mohamed Effendy noted this will likely lead to deeper discussions on ASEAN’s economic resilience while also intensifying debates over growing militarisation trends and rising defence spending in the region.



According to the published agenda, this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue will focus on a range of pressing issues, including the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific, maritime security in Asia, transnational threats, regional tension management, emerging security partnerships and China’s role in the region, as well as defence industry resilience and new security cooperation models in an increasingly fragmented world.



General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, attends the 22rd Shangri-La Dialogue in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

One issue expected to receive considerable attention is ASEAN's centrality amid intensifying strategic competition among major powers. Vietnam, Singapore and other ASEAN countries all seek to maintain intra-bloc solidarity and uphold ASEAN’s central role in the evolving regional architecture. However, experts say this will be no easy task as the region increasingly feels the impact of US – China competition, maritime security flashpoints and shifts in global supply chains and technology, he said.



From “participant” to “influential stakeholder”



Many experts believe that General Secretary and President Lam invited to deliver a keynote address demonstrates growing international interest in Vietnam’s role.



Mohamed Effendy described it as “a highly significant development” reflecting Vietnam’s emergence as a key stakeholder in regional and global affairs, particularly in supply chains, maritime security and regional diplomacy.



According to the scholar, the invitation extended to Vietnam’s top leader also shows international recognition of the country’s stability and a desire to listen to Vietnam’s approach to current geopolitical challenges. He stressed that the international community is closely watching how Vietnam navigates an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, and also seeking inspiration from Vietnam’s distinctive approach to unprecedented challenges.



Sharing this view, Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore described Vietnam’s strong presence and prominent role at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue as “a special hallmark”.



He said the event comes at a time when the world is undergoing major upheavals and the international community is struggling to identify effective global solutions. As a result, there is growing expectation for leaders with strategic vision, practical understanding and the ability to propose new approaches.



Khuong noted that Vietnam is emerging as “a comprehensive model”, not only because of its resilient history and the success of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, but also due to its long-term vision of becoming a technologically advanced nation in the coming decades. International attention towards Vietnam, he added, also stems from recent milestones of its foreign policy.



The first is Vietnam’s steadfast commitment to peace and cooperation. Vietnam has consistently promoted peace, cooperation and shared development while demonstrating an ability to “turn former adversaries into friends” and bridge differences to foster long-term cooperation.



The second is its proactive and flexible diplomacy. The professor cited recent high-level diplomatic engagements with both the US and China as evidence of Vietnam’s high degree of initiative in managing foreign relations.



The third is its ability to maintain strategic balance amid increasingly complex geopolitical competition. Khuong said Vietnam is becoming “a shining example” of how to maintain harmonious relations with major powers while safeguarding national interests and contributing to regional stability.



He added that Vietnam is now pursuing not only its own development goals but also playing the role of a “bridge” promoting understanding among major powers, including the US and China.



Through these steady steps, Vietnam is increasingly affirming its position as an important component of the global ecosystem, he opined.



Meanwhile, international media outlets have suggested that partners now view Vietnam not only as a dynamic economy but also as a factor shaping regional cooperation structure and strategic balance.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Russia’s Sputnik quoted international security experts as saying that the invitation of the Vietnamese Party and State leader to give a keynote address reflects the country’s increasingly proactive role in the regional security architecture. Vietnam is no longer regarded merely as a “participant”, but as a stakeholder capable of shaping developments through a “dynamic balancing” approach that avoids taking sides and is grounded in international law.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh said Vietnam’s prominent role at the Shangri-La Dialogue reflects its growing standing and prestige on the international stage.



The ambassador said the world is interested in listening to Vietnam’s voice, views and approaches to regional and global security and defence issues. The event also offers Vietnam an opportunity to convey its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.



At the same time, it allows Vietnam to share its vision and approaches regarding regional issues, particularly the maintenance of peace, stability and cooperation in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region, Anh went on.



Against this backdrop, observers believe General Secretary and President Lam’s address at the Shangri-La Dialogue will attract particular international attention, not only because of Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role but also because of the messages it is expected to deliver on maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and strategic balance in a region undergoing profound transformation.



This, they say, will further reinforce Vietnam’s position as a proactive, responsible and reliable contributor to peace, security and sustainable development in the region./.