Vietnam, Thailand to foster cooperation in potential areas

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Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the Thailand – Vietnam Business Forum 2026 in Bangkok on May 28 afternoon, alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, senior officials from both countries and representatives of nearly 700 Vietnamese and Thai businesses.
Thai PM welcomes Vietnamese Party, State leader
An official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation was held at the Thai Government House in Bangkok on the morning of May 28. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse presided over the ceremony.
Production-market linkages – Key to sustainable agricultural production
At present, many fruits in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding localities are entering peak harvest season. However, as supply rises sharply while consumption remains slow and exports face difficulties, agricultural product prices have continued to fall significantly, placing heavy pressure on farmers. In this context, production-market linkages are seen as an effective solution.
Vietnam aims for high-quality, sustainable FDI
Foreign direct investment (FDI) currently contributes more than 20 percent of Vietnam’s GDP and accounts for up to 70 percent of the country’s total export turnover, making it an important driving force for economic restructuring. In the current context, Vietnam’s requirement for foreign investment is to attract high-quality capital flows associated with technology cooperation and the creation of sustainable production ecosystems.
Bao Loc taps into high-tech future for wild orchid industry
What began as a passion for collecting wild orchids has now become a high-income industry for many growers in Bao Loc in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong. Orchid farmers are also transforming their cultivation methods by applying technology to preserve rare species and create products that better meet market demand.
Vietnamese manufacturers join global supply chains
Nearly 20 Vietnamese firms have recently joined the Hannover Messe 2026 in Germany, one of the world’s leading industrial technology fairs.
Party General Secretary, State President arrives in Bangkok, continuing official visit to Thailand
Following their activities in Udon Thani province, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on May 27 afternoon, continuing their official visit to Thailand.
Top Vietnamese leader visits Ho Chi Minh memorial site
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, on May 27 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani, as part of his three-day official visit to Thailand.
Vietnam targets research capacity in world’s top 5%
The Ministry of Science and Technology has approved a programme on excellent basic research in the natural sciences, setting the goal for Vietnam to develop by 2030 at least one research direction that approaches the world’s top 5% in terms of scientific impact, rising to at least three such directions by 2035.
Vietnam, Philippines deepen strategic partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the country are scheduled to pay a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1.
Vietnam-Singapore ties become model for regional cooperation
Vietnam-Singapore ties have evolved into one of Southeast Asia’s most progressive partnerships ahead of the State visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Singapore from May 29-31.
Two foreign suspects arrested within 72 hours after fatal shooting in Ho Chi Minh City
Ho Chi Minh City Police on May 26 announced the results of an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place on May 21 in Ben Thanh ward, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.
PM calls for breakthrough mechanisms for Can Tho development
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 26 urged the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to explore special and breakthrough policies and mechanisms to promote its comprehensive development, and pilot investment in several emerging and high-potential sectors.
New momentum for stronger Vietnam–Thailand relations
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse. The visit is expected to create fresh momentum for the bilateral relationship, paving the way for stronger and more dynamic cooperation between the two countries.
Chinese destinations attractive for Vietnamese tourists
Lijiang Ancient Town and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in China’s Yunnan province are two famous tourist attractions that are becoming increasingly appealing to Vietnamese visitors, while also opening up opportunities for tourism cooperation between the two nations.
Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani
In northeastern Thailand’s Udon Thani province, the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Noong On village, about 10 kilometres from the city centre, has become a unique destination attracting both local and international visitors. Many come to learn about the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the longstanding ties between Vietnam and Thailand.
Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership
The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, from May 29-31, carries significant importance in continuing to implement and further concretise the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Ninh Binh develops sports tourism to drive growth
Through major sporting events, the northern province of Ninh Binh has improved tourism services, promoted destinations and enhanced its image, helping boost tourism and local socio-economic growth.
NA Committee on Science, Technology, Environment urged to show more strategic vision
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has urged the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment to adopt a more strategic, creative and proactive approach in legislative work to ensure it keeps pace with reality.
Top Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit to create fresh momentum for bilateral ties: Ambassador
The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, will create fresh momentum for further elevating Vietnam-Singapore relations, following more than a year of enhanced cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.