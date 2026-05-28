Culture - Sports

Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 opens, promoting green living, cultural values

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the vegetarian food festival is being held for the third time with an increasingly expanded scale, bringing together hotels, restaurants, and pagodas to strengthen community connections through the spirit of compassion and sharing, and enrich the city’s cultural and tourism activities.

The Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 attracts crowds. (Photo: VNA)
The Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 attracts crowds. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 officially opened at Nguyen Dinh Chieu pedestrian street in Thuan Hoa ward in the central city of Hue on May 28, as part of celebrations marking Buddha’s 2570th birth anniversary and the Hue Festival 2026.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the vegetarian food festival is being held for the third time with an increasingly expanded scale, bringing together hotels, restaurants, and pagodas to strengthen community connections through the spirit of compassion and sharing, and enrich the city’s cultural and tourism activities.

According to Giang, Hue consistently values cultural activities associated with community-oriented values, contributing to the development of the city’s image as a green, friendly, and humane destination and that of heritages and festivals.

The two-day festival aims to honour Hue’s traditional vegetarian cuisine while promoting green and healthy lifestyles together with values of compassion and kindness within the community.

It features 56 booths showcasing around 100 vegetarian dishes prepared by hotels, restaurants, and pagodas from both inside and outside Hue, and is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors.

Beyond serving as a major cultural and tourism activity within the Hue Festival 2026, the event also contributes to promoting the image of “Hue – the culinary capital,” and introduces traditional cultural values linked to a lifestyle that encourages kindness and harmony with nature and the community.

According to organisers, all sponsorship funding and donations collected during the festival will be used for charitable and social welfare activities, including livelihood support for disadvantaged people, poor students with good academic performance, and vulnerable groups in the locality./.

VNA
#Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 #Hue Festival
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

International integration

Resolution in Action

Related News

The Hue City People’s Committee holds a ceremony to announce Hue Festival 2026 on January 1, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue unveils vibrant summer festival series to draw April holiday crowds

From April 24 to May 2, the “Imperial Cuisine Space” at the Hue Imperial Citadel will open each afternoon, offering visitors an immersive culinary experience combining royal court gastronomy with traditional local flavours. The venue is expected to become a popular stop before evening tours of the citadel.

The Hue Festival organising committee signs a sponsorship deal with Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines named official carriers of Hue Festival 2026

Under the agreement, the two airlines will provide support worth more than 1.1 billion VND (nearly 42,000 USD), helping to improve connectivity and promote the image of the former imperial capital to domestic and international visitors. They will assist in transporting international art troupes, delegates, invited guests and personnel participating in the festival's activities.

See more

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s culture identity promoted in Cambodia

The Vietnam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, featuring vibrant performances by the Vietnam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Vietnam’s cultural identity.

Venerable Thich Minh Hien, deputy head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Cultural Board, delivers the opening remarks. (Photo: VNA)

Art exhibition connects beauty with Buddhist compassion, wisdom

The ninth edition of the Buddhist art exhibition “Sen dau ha” (Lotus in early summer) opened in Hanoi on May 24 during celebrations for Vesak 2570, featuring 58 works by 36 artists across a wide range of materials and styles, from lacquer, oil and silk paintings to watercolour and sculpture.

The award ceremony of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City World Cup: Frédéric Caudron of Belgium claims the championship title, Chiem Hong Thai of Vietnam finishes runner-up, while Marco Zanetti of Italy and Eddy Merckx of Belgium share the third place. (Photo: VNA)

Belgian cueist wins Ho Chi Minh City World Cup 2026

Finishing as a runner-up, Thai had produced an impressive run to the final. In the quarter-finals, he defeated world No. 3 Dick Jaspers of the Netherlands – winner of 32 World Cup titles, the second-highest tally in history – by 50–46. He then edged past world No. 2 Eddy Merckx of Belgium by the same scoreline in the semi-finals to reach his first-ever World Cup final.

Onlookers are captivated by circus acts (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi circus, school turn Hoan Kiem Lake into open-air stage

Within the open space of the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian area, professional circus acts, magic and comedy routines shared the spotlight with a traditional orchestra playing Vietnamese folk pieces “Ly cay da” (Ode to the Banyan Tree) and “Trong com” (Listen to the Drums), alongside a violin rendition of “Viet tiep cau chuyen hoa binh” (Keep Writing the Story of Peace) performed by teachers and students.

People’s Artist Ngoc Lan (centre), widow of painter and animation director Ngo Manh Lan, receives the posthumous Lifetime Achievement – Cricket Knight Award on behalf of the late artist. (Photo: VNA)

Late artist Ngo Manh Lan celebrated with top honour at De Men Children Awards

The late painter and animator, celebrated for his timeless contributions to children’s art and classics like ‘Meo Con’ (The Kitten) and ‘De Men Phieu Luu Ky’ (Adventures of a Cricket), was posthumously awarded the prestigious Cricket Knight award at the 7th De Men Children’s Awards in Hanoi.

Delegates perform rituals at the opening ceremony of the Vesak Celebrations 2026 in Da Lat on May 23 (Photo: VNA)

Vesak Celebrations 2026 features diverse cultural, charitable activities in Da Lat

​Vesak, commemorating the birth of Buddha Shakyamuni, has been recognised by the United Nations as an international cultural and religious festival for peace. This year’s event takes place in central Da Lat from May 23 to 31, featuring a large-scale series of cultural, spiritual and charitable activities expected to attract tens of thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, followers, visitors and local residents.

Tourists visit the exhibition area displaying various types of bomb casings at the "Legendary Truong Son Road - Command Cave" eco-tourism site in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Command Cave tour breathes new life into Truong Son legend

The Command Cave tour offers domestic and international visitors an opportunity to explore the values of the World Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha-Ke Bang while commemorating the victories and sacrifices of forces operating along the Truong Son route.

A performance at the concert (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Renowned pianist Kevin Kenner performs at Hanoi concert

The “In Gratitude” concert took place at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on May 22, featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Kevin Kenner, winner of the 12th International Chopin Piano Competition, alongside Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Viet Trung and the Quintet ensemble.

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: phunuonline.com.vn)

22nd Hoi An - Japan Cultural Exchange 2026 opens

Japanese influence left a particularly profound imprint on the local land and people. More than four centuries ago, Japanese merchants sailed to Hoi An seeking trade and connection, bringing not just commerce but also Japanese culture, beliefs, arts and spirit. Remnants of the former Japanese quarter and the enduring image Japanese Covered Bridge still embody the cultural exchange and friendship between the two peoples.

Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh (right) and Vietnamese Cultural Ambassador to the AAFF Mai Thu Huyen (second, right) at the awards ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese movie earns Best Director Award at Asian Art Film Festival

The award ceremony took place on May 21 in Macau (China), where the film stood out for its authentic setting, refined cinematography and understated storytelling. The jury praised Leon Le’s direction for its emotional depth and visual sensitivity, which together helped the film resonate strongly with audiences.