Society

Vietnam steps up efforts to protect rights of persons with disabilities

A plan to strengthen the effective implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the relevant recommendations of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has been approved, aiming to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities and enhancing their access to health care, education, culture, sports, tourism, and employment.

Many persons with disabilities have become inspiring examples of resilience, successfully integrating into the community and earning recognition and respect across all aspects of social life. (Photo: VNA)
Many persons with disabilities have become inspiring examples of resilience, successfully integrating into the community and earning recognition and respect across all aspects of social life. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra signed Decision No. 916/QD-TTg approving a plan to strengthen the effective implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the relevant recommendations of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The plan aims to continue effectively implementing the provisions of the 2013 Constitution, relevant legal regulations, and the contents of the Plan for implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities under the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1100/QD-TTg dated June 21, 2016 approving the implementation plan for the CRPD. At the same time, it seeks to clearly define tasks and implementation roadmaps for the provisions of the Convention and the relevant recommendations following the first dialogue session of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2025.

The plan thereby contributes to ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities and enhancing their access to health care, education, culture, sports, tourism, employment, and other areas in line with Vietnam’s Constitution, laws, and socio-economic conditions, while also meeting requirements related to foreign affairs, domestic affairs, national security, and social order and safety.

It also aims to raise awareness and strengthen the roles and responsibilities of ministries, sectors, agencies, and local authorities through clear task assignments, while improving inter-agency coordination in implementing the CRPD and the relevant recommendations following the first dialogue session of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This is intended to ensure the timely and comprehensive implementation of Vietnam’s CRPD action plan and the related recommendations.

The plan will strengthen international cooperation in supporting persons with disabilities, particularly through collaboration with competent authorities of CRPD member states and with United Nations agencies in disseminating and promoting the content of the CRPD and the relevant recommendations following the first dialogue session of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The major tasks include continuing to internalise and improve the legal system to implement the Convention and the relevant recommendations of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; further enhancing the effectiveness of implementing legal provisions on persons with disabilities and the committee’s relevant recommendations; strengthening communication, dissemination, education, and training on the CRPD and Vietnamese laws on the rights of persons with disabilities, as well as Vietnam’s efforts and achievements in implementing the CRPD and the committee’s recommendations./.​

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