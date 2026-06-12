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Planting a young tree is a memorable experience for international visitors exploring the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)
Planting a young tree is a memorable experience for international visitors exploring the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enjoy planting young trees while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enjoy planting young trees while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourist enjoys planting a young tree while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourist enjoys planting a young tree while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enjoy planting a young tree while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enjoy planting a young tree while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
A visiting child receives a young tree for planting. (Photo: VNA)
A visiting child receives a young tree for planting. (Photo: VNA)
Planting a young tree is a memorable experience for international visitors exploring the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)
Planting a young tree is a memorable experience for international visitors exploring the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enjoy planting young trees while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enjoy planting young trees while exploring the karst plateau. (Photo: VNA)
Planting a young tree is a memorable experience for international visitors exploring the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)
Planting a young tree is a memorable experience for international visitors exploring the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)
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Int'l visitors enjoy planting trees while exploring Dong Van Karst Plateau

Since late April 2026, nearly 5,000 trees have been planted by domestic and international visitors along tourist routes across the Dong Van Karst Plateau, Vietnam’s first UNESCO Global Geopark, in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang.

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#Dong Van Karst Plateau #Tuyen Quang #tree planting #green tourism #sustainable tourism #environmental conservation #international visitors #domestic tourists #eco-tourism #community participation #afforestation #responsible travel #tourism development #green destination #Vietnam tourism.

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