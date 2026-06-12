Int'l visitors enjoy planting trees while exploring Dong Van Karst Plateau
Since late April 2026, nearly 5,000 trees have been planted by domestic and international visitors along tourist routes across the Dong Van Karst Plateau, Vietnam’s first UNESCO Global Geopark, in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang.
#Dong Van Karst Plateau #Tuyen Quang #tree planting #green tourism #sustainable tourism #environmental conservation #international visitors #domestic tourists #eco-tourism #community participation #afforestation #responsible travel #tourism development #green destination #Vietnam tourism.