Mud ball wrestling festival keeps unique folk heritage alive

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The festival attracts large crowds with its vibrant atmosphere, fierce contests for the ball on the muddy field, and spiritual rituals praying for favourable weather and abundant harvests. (Photo: VNA)
The festival attracts large crowds with its vibrant atmosphere, fierce contests for the ball on the muddy field, and spiritual rituals praying for favourable weather and abundant harvests. (Photo: VNA)
For hundreds of years, the Van village water ball wrestling festival has been preserved by local residents as an indispensable part of their cultural and spiritual life. (Photo: VNA)
For hundreds of years, the Van village water ball wrestling festival has been preserved by local residents as an indispensable part of their cultural and spiritual life. (Photo: VNA)
A team celebrates after scoring a point. (Photo: VNA)
A team celebrates after scoring a point. (Photo: VNA)
The Van village water ball wrestling festival is renowned for its distinctive features. (Photo: VNA)
The Van village water ball wrestling festival is renowned for its distinctive features. (Photo: VNA)
Before the match begins, the players perform a traditional offering ritual. (Photo: VNA)
Before the match begins, the players perform a traditional offering ritual. (Photo: VNA)
A player launches an attack, tightly clutching the wooden ball and attempting to break through the opposing team's defence to reach the scoring pit. (Photo: VNA)
A player launches an attack, tightly clutching the wooden ball and attempting to break through the opposing team's defence to reach the scoring pit. (Photo: VNA)
A bird’s eye view of the muddy playing field of the festival. Surrounded by ancient trees and densely packed spectators, the festival stands out as a unique community event deeply rooted in the long-standing cultural traditions of the Kinh Bac region. (Photo: VNA)
A bird’s eye view of the muddy playing field of the festival. Surrounded by ancient trees and densely packed spectators, the festival stands out as a unique community event deeply rooted in the long-standing cultural traditions of the Kinh Bac region. (Photo: VNA)
A player falls onto the muddy field following a heavy collision, while teammates and opponents continue chasing the wooden ball. (Photo: VNA)
A player falls onto the muddy field following a heavy collision, while teammates and opponents continue chasing the wooden ball. (Photo: VNA)
A player grips the wooden ball tightly and surges forward amid enthusiastic cheers from spectators lining the muddy arena. (Photo: VNA)
A player grips the wooden ball tightly and surges forward amid enthusiastic cheers from spectators lining the muddy arena. (Photo: VNA)
Weighing around 20 kilogrammes, the wooden ball demands considerable endurance and agility from players during every movement. (Photo: VNA)
Weighing around 20 kilogrammes, the wooden ball demands considerable endurance and agility from players during every movement. (Photo: VNA)
A player sprints across the muddy field while clutching the wooden ball as hundreds of spectators cheer him on. (Photo: VNA)
A player sprints across the muddy field while clutching the wooden ball as hundreds of spectators cheer him on. (Photo: VNA)
Before competing for the ball, players perform a traditional ritual in which the ball carrier is lifted high above the crowd to the enthusiastic chants of villagers. (Photo: VNA)
Before competing for the ball, players perform a traditional ritual in which the ball carrier is lifted high above the crowd to the enthusiastic chants of villagers. (Photo: VNA)
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Mud ball wrestling festival keeps unique folk heritage alive

Held once every four years in Van village, Van Ha ward, Bac Ninh province, the Van village water ball wrestling festival (also known as the mud ball wrestling festival) takes place over three days, from the 12th to the 14th day of the fourth lunar month. It remains a vivid expression of Vietnam’s rich folk heritage.

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