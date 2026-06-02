Mud ball wrestling festival keeps unique folk heritage alive
Held once every four years in Van village, Van Ha ward, Bac Ninh province, the Van village water ball wrestling festival (also known as the mud ball wrestling festival) takes place over three days, from the 12th to the 14th day of the fourth lunar month. It remains a vivid expression of Vietnam’s rich folk heritage.
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