Traditional craft villages help preserve cultural heritage in An Giang

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The Van Giao brocade weaving craft not only provides livelihoods for local residents but also helps preserve the distinctive cultural heritage of the Khmer ethnic community. (Photo: VNA)
The Van Giao brocade weaving craft not only provides livelihoods for local residents but also helps preserve the distinctive cultural heritage of the Khmer ethnic community. (Photo: VNA)
The Khmer brocade weaving village of Van Giao in An Cu commune is renowned for its sophisticated hand-weaving techniques, producing sarongs, scarves and handbags featuring distinctive traditional patterns. (Photo: VNA)
The Khmer brocade weaving village of Van Giao in An Cu commune is renowned for its sophisticated hand-weaving techniques, producing sarongs, scarves and handbags featuring distinctive traditional patterns. (Photo: VNA)
The uniqueness of Cham brocade weaving lies in its weaving techniques, colours and distinctive motifs. (Photo: VNA)
The uniqueness of Cham brocade weaving lies in its weaving techniques, colours and distinctive motifs. (Photo: VNA)
With their skilful hands, Cham women have preserved their community’s traditional culture through handmade brocade products. (Photo: VNA)
With their skilful hands, Cham women have preserved their community’s traditional culture through handmade brocade products. (Photo: VNA)
The distinctive beauty of Cham brocade weaving is reflected in its weaving techniques, colours and intricate patterns. (Photo: VNA)
The distinctive beauty of Cham brocade weaving is reflected in its weaving techniques, colours and intricate patterns. (Photo: VNA)
Through skilfully handcrafted brocade products, Cham women continue to preserve their traditional cultural heritage. (Photo: VNA)
Through skilfully handcrafted brocade products, Cham women continue to preserve their traditional cultural heritage. (Photo: VNA)
Community-based tourism models are helping preserve traditional cultural values while contributing to local economic development. (Photo: VNA)
Community-based tourism models are helping preserve traditional cultural values while contributing to local economic development. (Photo: VNA)
Wood carving in Cho Thu requires a wide range of chisels, one of the most essential tools in the carpentry trade. (Photo: VNA)
Wood carving in Cho Thu requires a wide range of chisels, one of the most essential tools in the carpentry trade. (Photo: VNA)
With remarkable craftsmanship, artisans breathe life into each piece of wood through meticulous and elaborate carvings. (Photo: VNA)
With remarkable craftsmanship, artisans breathe life into each piece of wood through meticulous and elaborate carvings. (Photo: VNA)
Cho Thu carpenters are renowned across Vietnam’s southwestern region for their finely crafted and highly intricate wood carvings. (Photo: VNA)
Cho Thu carpenters are renowned across Vietnam’s southwestern region for their finely crafted and highly intricate wood carvings. (Photo: VNA)
Products from the traditional woodworking village of Cho Thu are well known for their elegant designs and skilled craftsmanship. (Photo: VNA)
Products from the traditional woodworking village of Cho Thu are well known for their elegant designs and skilled craftsmanship. (Photo: VNA)
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Traditional craft villages help preserve cultural heritage in An Giang

An Giang has long been known for its traditional craft villages, which preserve the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam’s southwestern region. Amid rapid modernisation, safeguarding and promoting the values of these craft villages has become an important task in preserving the unique cultural identity of the Bay Nui (Seven Mountains) area, while also creating momentum for sustainable tourism and local economic development.

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