Traditional craft villages help preserve cultural heritage in An Giang
An Giang has long been known for its traditional craft villages, which preserve the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam’s southwestern region. Amid rapid modernisation, safeguarding and promoting the values of these craft villages has become an important task in preserving the unique cultural identity of the Bay Nui (Seven Mountains) area, while also creating momentum for sustainable tourism and local economic development.
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