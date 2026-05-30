Joy of going to school for children in remote Ta Xua mountains
The Lang Sang satellite campus of Hang Dong Primary and Lower Secondary School in Ta Xua commune, Son La province, is located far from the main school, with travel conditions extremely difficult. Despite the many economic hardships faced by local residents, the children’s faces still light up with excitement at the chance to go to school, learn to read and write, and meet their friends and teachers.
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