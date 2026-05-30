Joy of going to school for children in remote Ta Xua mountains

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The primary and kindergarten campus in Lang Sang hamlet is located high in the mountains and deep inside the special-use forest of Ta Xua commune. (Photo: VNA)
The primary and kindergarten campus in Lang Sang hamlet is located high in the mountains and deep inside the special-use forest of Ta Xua commune. (Photo: VNA)
Children in Lang Sang hamlet before class time. (Photo: VNA)
Children in Lang Sang hamlet before class time. (Photo: VNA)
Pupils at the Lang Sang campus play in the schoolyard before class. (Photo: VNA)
Pupils at the Lang Sang campus play in the schoolyard before class. (Photo: VNA)
From Monday to Friday, Grade 1 and Grade 2 pupils in Lang Sang hamlet regularly carry lunch boxes and drinking water to school. (Photo: VNA)
From Monday to Friday, Grade 1 and Grade 2 pupils in Lang Sang hamlet regularly carry lunch boxes and drinking water to school. (Photo: VNA)
Mua Thi Cang, a Grade 1 pupil at the Lang Sang campus. (Photo: VNA)
Mua Thi Cang, a Grade 1 pupil at the Lang Sang campus. (Photo: VNA)
Grade 1 pupils during class time. (Photo: VNA)
Grade 1 pupils during class time. (Photo: VNA)
Hmong pupils during class time. (Photo: VNA)
Hmong pupils during class time. (Photo: VNA)
Pupils at the Lang Sang campus play in the schoolyard before class. (Photo: VNA)
Pupils at the Lang Sang campus play in the schoolyard before class. (Photo: VNA)
Lang Sang hamlet is located deep inside a special-use forest and high in the mountains. (Photo: VNA)
Lang Sang hamlet is located deep inside a special-use forest and high in the mountains. (Photo: VNA)
A physical education lesson for Grade 1 pupils at the Lang Sang campus. (Photo: VNA)
A physical education lesson for Grade 1 pupils at the Lang Sang campus. (Photo: VNA)
A class session for Grade 2 pupils at the Lang Sang campus. (Photo: VNA)
A class session for Grade 2 pupils at the Lang Sang campus. (Photo: VNA)
Five-year-old kindergarten children at Lang Sang Kindergarten. (Photo: VNA)
Five-year-old kindergarten children at Lang Sang Kindergarten. (Photo: VNA)
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Joy of going to school for children in remote Ta Xua mountains

The Lang Sang satellite campus of Hang Dong Primary and Lower Secondary School in Ta Xua commune, Son La province, is located far from the main school, with travel conditions extremely difficult. Despite the many economic hardships faced by local residents, the children’s faces still light up with excitement at the chance to go to school, learn to read and write, and meet their friends and teachers.

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