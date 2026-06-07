Quang Ngai steps up efforts to protect seaweed ecosystems

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The stunning beauty of the seaweed ecosystem in the waters of Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The stunning beauty of the seaweed ecosystem in the waters of Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
Residents of Dong Son commune collect seaweed washed ashore and coastal rocks. (Photo: VNA)
Residents of Dong Son commune collect seaweed washed ashore and coastal rocks. (Photo: VNA)
A vast seaweed bed in the waters off Phuoc Thien village, Van Tuong commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
A vast seaweed bed in the waters off Phuoc Thien village, Van Tuong commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters around Hon Nhan islet, Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters around Hon Nhan islet, Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters around Hon Nhan islet, Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters around Hon Nhan islet, Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
Seaweed ecosystems in the coastal waters of communes across Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
Seaweed ecosystems in the coastal waters of communes across Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
Residents of Dong Son commune collect seaweed washed ashore and coastal rocks. (Photo: VNA)
Residents of Dong Son commune collect seaweed washed ashore and coastal rocks. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters of Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters of Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters of Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
The seaweed ecosystem in the waters of Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
Members of a community-based sargassum conservation group in Dong Son commune inspect seaweed harvesting activities at Hon Nhan islet. (Photo: VNA)
Members of a community-based sargassum conservation group in Dong Son commune inspect seaweed harvesting activities at Hon Nhan islet. (Photo: VNA)
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Quang Ngai steps up efforts to protect seaweed ecosystems

Sargassum ecosystems (a genus of large golden-brown seaweed) in Van Tuong and Dong Son communes, the central coastal province of Quang Ngai are facing growing threats from uncontrolled harvesting, jeopardising biodiversity and the sustainability of local marine resources.

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