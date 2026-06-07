Quang Ngai steps up efforts to protect seaweed ecosystems
Sargassum ecosystems (a genus of large golden-brown seaweed) in Van Tuong and Dong Son communes, the central coastal province of Quang Ngai are facing growing threats from uncontrolled harvesting, jeopardising biodiversity and the sustainability of local marine resources.
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