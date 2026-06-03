Lang Sang village boasts peaceful, untouched beauty in Son La province
Lang Sang is a Mong ethnic village located far from the downtown of Ta Xua commune and deep within the core zone of the Ta Xua nature reserve and special-use forest in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La. The village is known for its pristine tranquillity, majestic mountains, untouched forests and the simple way of life of local residents, who rely on upland farming throughout the year.
#Lang Sang Village #Son La #Ta Xua Nature Reserve #Mong Ethnic Community #Terraced Rice Fields #Pristine Landscape #Rural Life