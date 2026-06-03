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Terraced rice fields during the flooding season create a picturesque landscape in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
Terraced rice fields during the flooding season create a picturesque landscape in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
Peaceful daily life in traditional wooden houses in Lang Sang village (Photo: VNA)
Peaceful daily life in traditional wooden houses in Lang Sang village (Photo: VNA)
An afternoon panorama of Lang Sang Village in Son La Province. (Photo: VNA)
An afternoon panorama of Lang Sang Village in Son La Province. (Photo: VNA)
Children play along village paths amid the tranquil mountain scenery of Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
Children play along village paths amid the tranquil mountain scenery of Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Lang Sang village in the early morning sunshine. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Lang Sang village in the early morning sunshine. (Photo: VNA)
Terraced fields during the flooding season in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
Terraced fields during the flooding season in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
Happy smiles of children in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
Happy smiles of children in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
A picturesque landscape in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
A picturesque landscape in Lang Sang village. (Photo: VNA)
Every corner of Lang Sang village reflects the simple and tranquil beauty of both nature and local life. (Photo: VNA)
Every corner of Lang Sang village reflects the simple and tranquil beauty of both nature and local life. (Photo: VNA)
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Lang Sang village boasts peaceful, untouched beauty in Son La province

Lang Sang is a Mong ethnic village located far from the downtown of Ta Xua commune and deep within the core zone of the Ta Xua nature reserve and special-use forest in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La. The village is known for its pristine tranquillity, majestic mountains, untouched forests and the simple way of life of local residents, who rely on upland farming throughout the year.

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#Lang Sang Village #Son La #Ta Xua Nature Reserve #Mong Ethnic Community #Terraced Rice Fields #Pristine Landscape #Rural Life

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