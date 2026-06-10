Lak Lake shines as Central Highlands' largest freshwater lake
Lak Lake in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak features numerous epics of the indigenous M’Nong people, including a tale of orphan Lak Lieng and a sacred giant eel, believed to bring water and sustain life in the village.
#Lak Lake #Dak Lak Province #M’nong epics #indigenous folklore #Lak Lieng legend #sacred giant eel #mythological creature #Central Highlands culture #traditional beliefs #cultural heritage #oral storytelling #water symbolism #Vietnam indigenous culture.