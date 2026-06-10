Multimedia
Photos Videos Infographics Mega Story Podcast
A picturesque hill overlooking Lak Lake. (Photo: VNA)
A picturesque hill overlooking Lak Lake. (Photo: VNA)
Sunset over Lak Lake. (Photo: VNA)
Sunset over Lak Lake. (Photo: VNA)
Children playing at Lak Lake. (Photo: VNA)
Children playing at Lak Lake. (Photo: VNA)
Scenic view of Lak Lake in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA)
Scenic view of Lak Lake in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA)
Scenic view of Lak Lake in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA)
Scenic view of Lak Lake in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists visiting Lak Lake in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists visiting Lak Lake in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)
A M’Nong fisherman catching fish on Lak Lake in a traditional dugout canoe. (Photo: VNA)
A M’Nong fisherman catching fish on Lak Lake in a traditional dugout canoe. (Photo: VNA)
Lak Lake attracts visitors with its natural beauty and the rich cultural life and identity of local indigenous communities. (Photo: VNA)
Lak Lake attracts visitors with its natural beauty and the rich cultural life and identity of local indigenous communities. (Photo: VNA)
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7

Lak Lake shines as Central Highlands' largest freshwater lake

Lak Lake in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak features numerous epics of the indigenous M’Nong people, including a tale of orphan Lak Lieng and a sacred giant eel, believed to bring water and sustain life in the village.

Follow VietnamPlus
#Lak Lake #Dak Lak Province #M’nong epics #indigenous folklore #Lak Lieng legend #sacred giant eel #mythological creature #Central Highlands culture #traditional beliefs #cultural heritage #oral storytelling #water symbolism #Vietnam indigenous culture.

Related News