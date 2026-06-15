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Int'l arrivals to Vietnam surpass 10 million in January-May 2026

Vietnam welcomed more than 10 million international visitors in the first five months of 2026, up 14.9% year-on-year, driven by a stable and safe environment, more open visa policies, enhanced tourism promotion, diverse tourism products and improving service quality.

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#Vietnam tourism #international arrivals #inbound tourism #foreign visitors #tourism growth #tourism recovery #visa policy #tourism promotion #travel demand #tourism services #destination Vietnam #visitor growth #January–May 2026 #Vietnam travel industry #sustainable tourism development
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