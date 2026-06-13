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Search and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains (as of June 9, 2026)

To fulfil the objectives of the 500-Day Campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains, the Ministry of Defence has assigned targets for the 2026–2027 period to relevant units.

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