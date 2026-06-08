Multimedia

Infographics

Trade turnover up 25% in first five months of 2026

Vietnam’s total trade turnover hit 445.12 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, marking a 25% increase from a year earlier. Exports grew 19.5%, while imports surged 30.8% year-on-year.

08062026-trade-turnover-in-first-five-months-of-2026-rises-by-25-cuong-ha-h84.jpg
#trade turnover #Vietnam #exports #imports #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
Follow VietnamPlus

State economy - Facilitating development

Private economic development

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Imports and exports are handled at Lach Huyen container port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Trade turnover exceeds 445 billion USD in five months

In May, Vietnam's trade turnover amounted to 99.07 billion USD, rising 3.2% from the previous month and 25.8% from a year earlier. Exports increased 19.5% year-on-year in the January-May period, while imports surged 30.8%.

Import-export turnover up over 24%

Import-export turnover up over 24%

In the first four months of 2026, Vietnam’s total import–export turnover was estimated at 344.17 billion USD, up 24.2% year on year, with exports rising 19.7% and imports climbing 28.7%, resulting in a trade deficit of 7.11 billion USD.

See more

Key development targets for Ho Chi Minh City through 2075

Key development targets for Ho Chi Minh City through 2075

The Politburo issued Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era on May 19. This landmark document carries historic significance, defining an especially important political mission not only for the city’s Party organisation and administration, but also for the entire political system nationwide.

Building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era

Building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era

The Politburo issued Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era on May 19. This landmark document carries historic significance, defining an especially important political mission not only for the city’s Party organisation and administration, but also for the entire political system nationwide. 

Vietnam, Thailand strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Thailand further strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are paying an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29, 2026. This marks the first visit to Thailand by General Secretary and State President To Lam, taking place as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026).

Effective measures to save electricity during hot weather

Effective measures to save electricity during hot weather

As the peak hot season begins, electricity demand is rising sharply. To better manage and save electricity, people are advised to use appliances with energy-saving labels, regularly clean and maintain electrical devices, and unplug appliances when not in use.

Vesak Week to take place from May 24 to 31

Vesak Week to take place from May 24 to 31

The Vesak Week will take place from the 8th to the 15th day of the fourth lunar month in the Year of the Horse (May 24–31, 2026), while the main ceremony will be officially held on the 15th day of the fourth lunar month (May 31, 2026).

Vietnam launches BPI for the first time

Vietnam launches BPI for the first time

The Vietnam Private Sector Economic Report 2025, published on May 15, 2025, for the first time, introduces the Business Performance Index (BPI) – an experimental measure to quantify the performance of the private sector at the provincial level.

Vietnam aims for convenient, fast, secure digital services by 2030

Vietnam aims for convenient, fast, secure digital services by 2030

The Government has approved a programme to promote the application of population data, digital identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation. The programme aims to support the development of digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy

Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy

The Prime Minister has issued Directive No. 19/CT-TTg (May 12, 2026) to accelerate the implementation of the Strategy on Ethnic Affairs to 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to promote comprehensive development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.