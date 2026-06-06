Sun Group makes SITF 2026 debut with Phu Quoc flight promotions

Hanoi (VNA) - Sun Group officially makes its first appearance from June 4-7 at Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) 2026, one of the largest international travel fairs in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The event marks a new milestone in the journey to bring Vietnamese destinations closer to international markets, while also introducing Phu Quoc’s new development vision ahead of APEC 2027.

For many years, the RoK has remained one of Vietnam’s largest international tourism markets. As travel demand between the two countries continues to grow strongly, Sun Group’s first participation at SITF is seen as a significant step in both the group’s international tourism promotion strategy and Vietnam’s broader efforts to attract global travelers. Sun Group is currently recognised by World Travel Awards as Asia’s Leading Integrated Tourism Group.

Under the message “Visit Vietnam: Beloved Destinations – Extraordinary Experiences”, Sun Group will bring to the fair images of destinations that are helping position Vietnam’s tourism brand on the regional map, including Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Sa Pa, and Ha Long. Beyond showcasing iconic landmarks, luxury resorts, and world-class entertainment complexes, the group also aims to tell the story of a Vietnam that is constantly innovating to create increasingly distinctive experiences for global travelers.

A special highlight at SITF 2026 will be Sun Group’s introduction of Phu Quoc’s new development vision to Korean partners and visitors as the island moves toward APEC 2027. Infrastructure, tourism, hospitality, and large-scale projects currently under development on the island are expected to help shape a new identity for Phu Quoc, while also becoming new symbols of Vietnam on the international stage after APEC 2027 concludes.

APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc is among the highlights Sun Group will introduce at SITF. (Photo: Sun Group)

Throughout the four-day event, the Sun Group booth will continuously host B2B and B2C networking activities, customer consultations, presentations of tourism, hospitality, and aviation products, alongside a variety of interactive experiences for visitors. The fair will also serve as an opportunity for Sun Group to connect with Korean tourism partners, travel agencies, and distributors, expanding cooperation opportunities and attracting more high-quality visitors to Vietnam.

Exclusive Phu Quoc flight promotions for SITF visitors

Alongside destination promotion activities, Sun Group will also introduce a special promotion from Sun PhuQuoc Airways exclusively for SITF 2026 visitors.

Accordingly, during the four days of SITF from June 4-7, travelers will have the opportunity to receive a 20% discount code on base fares when booking Sun PhuQuoc Airways tickets through the airline’s website or mobile application. The promotion applies within the Korean market for journeys departing from the RoK to Phu Quoc, including both one-way and round-trip tickets. Limited to 200 promotional codes, the program applies to Economy class tickets for flights operating between June 15 and October 24, 2026, excluding peak periods as regulated by the airline.

Many promotions from Sun PhuQuoc Airways will be available at the Sun Group booth during SITF. (Photo: Sun Group)

In addition to promotional offers, visitors will also have the chance to receive many attractive gifts through interactive activities at the booth, including free round-trip tickets on the ICN (Seoul) – PQC (Phu Quoc) route, along with special souvenirs such as resort vouchers for hotels within Sun Group’s hospitality ecosystem.

The combination of destination promotion and aviation incentives is expected to create additional motivation for Korean travelers to choose Vietnam for their upcoming holidays, especially Phu Quoc, which is entering a new stage of development with a series of large-scale projects, products, and experiences being invested in ahead of APEC 2027.

Sun Group’s first participation at SITF is not only a milestone in the group’s international promotion activities, but also reflects ongoing efforts to bring Vietnamese destinations, new Vietnamese icons, and uniquely Vietnamese experiences closer to global travelers./.

​