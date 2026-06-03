Travel

Da Nang strengthens position as leading MICE destination

Da Nang has continued to promote MICE tourism through support policies and destination marketing initiatives. In 2026, it expanded its MICE promotion programme under the theme “Da Nang – Elevating the MICE Tourism Experience”, offering broader incentives for domestic and international visitors.

Da Nang honours outstanding travel firms with the “MICE – The Rising Wave” award in recognition of their contributions to attracting MICE visitors to the city. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang honours outstanding travel firms with the “MICE – The Rising Wave” award in recognition of their contributions to attracting MICE visitors to the city. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang welcomed a MICE delegation of around 5,000 people from WinCommerce from June 1–3, underscoring its growing appeal as one of Vietnam’s premier destinations for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

The programme, jointly organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Vietravel, combined conferences, sightseeing, leisure activities and cultural experiences across the city.

One of the largest MICE groups to visit Da Nang this year, the delegation highlights the city’s capacity to host large-scale events and reinforces its reputation as a leading MICE hub in central Vietnam and nationwide.

According to the department, Da Nang has continued to promote MICE tourism through support policies and destination marketing initiatives. In 2026, it expanded its MICE promotion programme under the theme “Da Nang – Elevating the MICE Tourism Experience”, offering broader incentives for domestic and international visitors.

Notably, Da Nang launched for the first time the "MICE – The Rising Wave" award to recognise businesses that contributed to attracting MICE visitors in 2025.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said MICE tourism remains a key segment in the city’s tourism development strategy, supported by modern infrastructure, high-end accommodation facilities and diverse tourism products.

In the first five months of 2026, Da Nang welcomed about 101 domestic and international MICE groups with more than 28,400 visitors, including nearly 18,900 international arrivals. The city has seen strong growth in the segment, particularly from markets such as India, Malaysia, China, Singapore and multinational corporate groups./.

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