Tourists prioritise nearby and safe destinations for summer 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – This summer, global economic pressures, rising service costs, and geopolitical uncertainties are reshaping travel behavior, with more tourists opting for affordable, flexible, and safety-focused trips over costly, long-haul vacations.



According to travel businesses, rising fuel prices have significantly increased transportation costs, particularly airfares, leading to higher tour prices and influencing destination choices. As a result, domestic road trips are gaining popularity among families seeking cost-effective and convenient holiday options.



Pham Hai Bang, General Director of International Blue Tour Travel JSC, noted that domestic tours relying on air travel have become less attractive due to cost increases of between 30 and 40%. By contrast, short-distance road travel is benefiting from improved transport infrastructure, including newly completed expressways, which have made many destinations more accessible. The trend is reflected in the choices of many Vietnamese families. Rather than planning extended vacations to distant destinations, travellers are increasingly favouring short getaways within a few hours’ drive from major cities, where they can enjoy quality services at reasonable costs.



The shift is also evident in the outbound tourism market. Cost-competitive overseas destinations are attracting growing interest, with several international tour packages now priced at levels comparable to or even lower than certain domestic tours.



China has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations this summer, thanks to its geographical proximity, diverse tourism products and affordable prices. Popular destinations include Chongqing, Shanghai and the Kunming–Lijiang route. Competitive packages to the Republic of Korea and Japan are also receiving positive responses from Vietnamese holiday-makers.



Weather conditions are another factor influencing travel decisions. Prolonged heatwaves since the beginning of summer have boosted demand for coastal resorts and destinations with cooler climates. In addition to beach tourism, mountain retreats such as Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai and Tam Dao in the northern midland province of Phu Tho continue to attract visitors seeking relief from high temperatures.



Vinh Hy Bay, located in Vinh Hai commune of Khanh Hoa province, is a popular tourist destination thanks to its stunning natural scenery and crystal-clear coastal waters. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside affordability, safety has become one of the most important considerations for visitors when selecting holiday packages.



Tour operators have strengthened safety measures by closely monitoring weather forecasts, adjusting outdoor activities when necessary and updating customers on regulations at tourist sites. Requirements such as wearing seat belts on road journeys and life jackets during water-based activities are being strictly enforced. Outdoor experiences are also carefully supervised to minimise potential risks.



Industry experts emphasise that tourism safety today extends beyond the protection of life and health. Transparency and consumer rights have become equally important concerns, particularly as some low-cost tours continue to operate through hidden fees, compulsory shopping stops and other non-transparent practices.



The Blue Tour leader called for stronger oversight of such operations in order to foster a fair and sustainable tourism environment. Consumers are advised to carefully verify information about tour operators, transportation services, accommodation standards, meal quality, travel insurance coverage and contingency plans before making bookings. For overseas travel, staying informed about political and social developments at destinations is also recommended.



Experts also believe that enhancing service quality, improving workforce skills and accelerating digital transformation will be crucial to strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry. As travellers increasingly prioritise affordability, convenience and safety, building a professional, transparent and reliable tourism ecosystem will be essential to ensuring sustainable growth in the years to come./.