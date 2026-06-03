Travel

Tourists prioritise nearby and safe destinations for summer 2026

Enhancing service quality, improving workforce skills and accelerating digital transformation will be crucial to strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

A pristine white-sand beach on Cu Lao Cham Island, Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
A pristine white-sand beach on Cu Lao Cham Island, Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – This summer, global economic pressures, rising service costs, and geopolitical uncertainties are reshaping travel behavior, with more tourists opting for affordable, flexible, and safety-focused trips over costly, long-haul vacations.

According to travel businesses, rising fuel prices have significantly increased transportation costs, particularly airfares, leading to higher tour prices and influencing destination choices. As a result, domestic road trips are gaining popularity among families seeking cost-effective and convenient holiday options.

Pham Hai Bang, General Director of International Blue Tour Travel JSC, noted that domestic tours relying on air travel have become less attractive due to cost increases of between 30 and 40%. By contrast, short-distance road travel is benefiting from improved transport infrastructure, including newly completed expressways, which have made many destinations more accessible. The trend is reflected in the choices of many Vietnamese families. Rather than planning extended vacations to distant destinations, travellers are increasingly favouring short getaways within a few hours’ drive from major cities, where they can enjoy quality services at reasonable costs.

The shift is also evident in the outbound tourism market. Cost-competitive overseas destinations are attracting growing interest, with several international tour packages now priced at levels comparable to or even lower than certain domestic tours.

China has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations this summer, thanks to its geographical proximity, diverse tourism products and affordable prices. Popular destinations include Chongqing, Shanghai and the Kunming–Lijiang route. Competitive packages to the Republic of Korea and Japan are also receiving positive responses from Vietnamese holiday-makers.

Weather conditions are another factor influencing travel decisions. Prolonged heatwaves since the beginning of summer have boosted demand for coastal resorts and destinations with cooler climates. In addition to beach tourism, mountain retreats such as Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai and Tam Dao in the northern midland province of Phu Tho continue to attract visitors seeking relief from high temperatures.

vnanet-tourism1.jpg
Vinh Hy Bay, located in Vinh Hai commune of Khanh Hoa province, is a popular tourist destination thanks to its stunning natural scenery and crystal-clear coastal waters. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside affordability, safety has become one of the most important considerations for visitors when selecting holiday packages.

Tour operators have strengthened safety measures by closely monitoring weather forecasts, adjusting outdoor activities when necessary and updating customers on regulations at tourist sites. Requirements such as wearing seat belts on road journeys and life jackets during water-based activities are being strictly enforced. Outdoor experiences are also carefully supervised to minimise potential risks.

Industry experts emphasise that tourism safety today extends beyond the protection of life and health. Transparency and consumer rights have become equally important concerns, particularly as some low-cost tours continue to operate through hidden fees, compulsory shopping stops and other non-transparent practices.

The Blue Tour leader called for stronger oversight of such operations in order to foster a fair and sustainable tourism environment. Consumers are advised to carefully verify information about tour operators, transportation services, accommodation standards, meal quality, travel insurance coverage and contingency plans before making bookings. For overseas travel, staying informed about political and social developments at destinations is also recommended.

Experts also believe that enhancing service quality, improving workforce skills and accelerating digital transformation will be crucial to strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry. As travellers increasingly prioritise affordability, convenience and safety, building a professional, transparent and reliable tourism ecosystem will be essential to ensuring sustainable growth in the years to come./.

VNA
#summer 2026 #nearby and safe destinations #Sa Pa #Tam Dao #Vietnam's tourism
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

RoK media spotlights Phu Quoc’s rise as global tourism destination

According to the Korean media, Phu Quoc is not just a beautiful beach. It is a place where tropical nature, modern entertainment experiences, romantic moments, and a sense of healing converge. An island where people come not only to travel but also to feel happiness with all their senses.

Russian tourists enjoy their time on a beach in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia seek solutions for surging tourism demand

Over 600,000 Russian tourists came to Vietnam in 2025, nearly reaching the record level seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the momentum has continued to accelerate in 2026 with more than 500,000 Russian arrivals in the Southeast Asian country in the first four months.

See more

Visitors experience traditional coffee roasting by the Ede ethnic community. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Buon Ma Thuot named among world's best culinary destinations by National Geographic

Dak Lak produces around 30% of Vietnam’s total coffee output and is home to some of the world’s finest Robusta beans. Coffee culture in the province is far more than an industry; it is a living tradition deeply embedded in daily life, intertwined with the customs of indigenous ethnic communities such as the Ede and M’nong, and the region’s vast green highlands. Visitors to Buon Ma Thuot can enjoy coffee experiences found nowhere else.

Ba Be Lake covers over 500 hectares of water surface and is surrounded by primary forests and a majestic cave system. (Photo: Internet)

Thai Nguyen aims to turn tourism into economic spearhead

In the new development phase, local authorities identify tourism as an important economic sector helping drive economic restructuring, generate jobs, improve local living standards, and uphold the unique cultural, historical and natural heritage values of Vietnam’s premier tea-growing land.

A bird's eye view of Vung Tau ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vung Tau stays the course on ASEAN clean tourism journey

Long known as a popular seaside getaway for domestic and international travellers, Vung Tau boasts an extensive coastline, sandy beaches and a unique landscape combining mountains, forests and the sea, making it well suited for resort, leisure and marine tourism.

An aerial view of Lien village in Lao Cai province (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)

Social media helps bring local tourism destinations closer to visitors

Social media promotion by young people has helped create livelihoods for local communities, benefiting homestay owners, local guides, transport providers and sellers of regional specialties, particularly in remote areas with limited promotional resources but rich tourism potential.

The Chao Show by the Ho Chi Minh City-based the company Dau An Show presents the flavours of Vietnam’s three regions through nine signature Vietnamese dishes. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City boosts tourism appeal through culinary, cultural experiences

According to Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director of Agoda Vietnam, travellers are becoming more selective when choosing accommodation, prioritising properties with strong reviews, quality amenities and distinctive dining options. This trend reflects a growing emphasis on the overall travel experience, alongside peer-based quality assurance.

Nam Luc waterfall is situated in Nam Luc 2 village, more than 20 kilometres from the centre of Sin Ho commune, at an altitude of 1,600-1,800 metres above sea level. (Photo: VNA)

Nam Luc waterfall: A hidden “white silk ribbon” in Lai Chau

Located amid the mist-covered mountains of the Sin Ho plateau in the mountainous northwestern province of Lai Chau, the Nam Luc waterfall is emerging as one of the region’s most compelling new destinations for trekking enthusiasts and nature lovers.