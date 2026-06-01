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Buon Ma Thuot named among world's best culinary destinations by National Geographic

Dak Lak produces around 30% of Vietnam’s total coffee output and is home to some of the world’s finest Robusta beans. Coffee culture in the province is far more than an industry; it is a living tradition deeply embedded in daily life, intertwined with the customs of indigenous ethnic communities such as the Ede and M’nong, and the region’s vast green highlands. Visitors to Buon Ma Thuot can enjoy coffee experiences found nowhere else.

Visitors experience traditional coffee roasting by the Ede ethnic community. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Visitors experience traditional coffee roasting by the Ede ethnic community. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Buon Ma Thuot, the coffee capital of Vietnam in the central province of Dak Lak, has been named by National Geographic as one of the world's best culinary destinations in its prestigious “Best of the World 2026” list.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the recognition places Buon Ma Thuot alongside some of the globe’s most iconic food destinations, bringing Vietnam’s coffee heritage and the unique culinary culture of the Central Highlands into the international spotlight.

Dak Lak produces around 30% of Vietnam’s total coffee output and is home to some of the world’s finest Robusta beans. Coffee culture in the province is far more than an industry; it is a living tradition deeply embedded in daily life, intertwined with the customs of indigenous ethnic communities such as the Ede and M’nong, and the region’s vast green highlands. Visitors to Buon Ma Thuot can enjoy coffee experiences found nowhere else.

These include farm-to-cup journeys through sprawling coffee plantations, where visitors can pick, roast and brew their own coffee; traditional Ede coffee ceremonies passed down through generations; and a thriving café scene featuring hundreds of independent coffee houses, ranging from century-old colonial villas to open-air gardens overlooking mist-covered valleys.

Notably, the geographical indication “Buon Ma Thuot Coffee” is legally protected in more than 30 countries, underscoring the exceptional quality and distinctiveness of coffee grown in the region. The unique combination of nutrient-rich basalt soil, elevations of 400 – 800 metres above sea level, and the Central Highlands’ tropical climate creates a flavour profile that coffee experts describe as bold, full-bodied and highly aromatic.

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Dak Lak produces around 30% of Vietnam’s total coffee output and is home to some of the world’s finest Robusta beans. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The recognition by National Geographic is a source of pride not only for Buon Ma Thuot and Dak Lak, but for Vietnam as a whole, said Nguyen Son Hung, head of the tourism management division under the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

“We warmly invite travellers and coffee lovers from around the world to experience first-hand what makes our coffee culture truly unique. Buon Ma Thuot is more than a destination – it is an emotion, a story and a cup of coffee that visitors will never forget,” he added./.

VNA
#VNHP #Buon Ma Thuot #world's best culinary destinations #National Geographic Dak Lak
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