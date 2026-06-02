Travel

RoK media spotlights Phu Quoc’s rise as global tourism destination

According to the Korean media, Phu Quoc is not just a beautiful beach. It is a place where tropical nature, modern entertainment experiences, romantic moments, and a sense of healing converge. An island where people come not only to travel but also to feel happiness with all their senses.

Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Yonhap News Agency has portrayed Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island as a rising tourism paradise in Asia, where tropical beaches, spectacular sunsets and iconic attractions create memorable experiences for international visitors, including Korean ones.

In an article titled “Phu Quoc – the island where aunset and love meet”, Yonhap described the island as an emerging resort destination where romance, nature and modern tourism infrastructure blend seamlessly.

A highlight of the article is the Kiss Bridge at Sunset Town, which has become one of Vietnam’s newest tourism symbols. Stretching above the sea at a height of around 16 metres, the bridge consists of two separate sections that stop just 30 centimetres apart, leaving enough space for a handshake or a kiss.

According to Yonhap, the bridge offers visitors a cinematic experience, particularly at sunset when golden-red rays reflect on the sea, creating what many Korean tourists call one of the most beautiful moments in Southeast Asia. Beyond its architectural appeal, the structure has become a symbol of connection and emotion, attracting thousands of visitors each day eager to experience what the article describes as “the world’s most romantic 30 centimetres”.

Located off Vietnam’s southwestern coast, Phu Quoc has long been known as the country’s “Pearl Island” thanks to its pristine natural landscapes and rich ecosystems. The island, stretching about 50 kilometres from north to south, is part of the UNESCO-recognised Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve.

Yonhap noted that Phu Quoc is rapidly transforming from a quiet fishing island into a regional centre for tourism and international events. The island’s selection as host of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 has accelerated large-scale infrastructure investment and strengthened its position as one of Asia’s most promising destinations.

The report highlighted Sunset Town, developed by Sun Group in southern Phu Quoc, as a focal point of this transformation. With red-tiled roofs, arched windows, stone-paved squares and pastel-coloured buildings, the complex evokes the atmosphere of Mediterranean coastal towns in Italy.

Another attraction praised by Korean media is the nearly 8-km cable car linking An Thoi Station with Hon Thom Island. The journey offers panoramic views of the An Thoi archipelago and its emerald waters. From above, Sunset Town resembles a miniature Mediterranean town set against a tropical coastline.

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Visitors watch the “Kiss of the Sea” show in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photos: VNA)

On Hon Thom Island, visitors can enjoy a large-scale water park, thrill rides, seaside restaurants and festive entertainment activities throughout the day and night.

Yonhap also highlighted Phu Quoc’s vibrant nightlife, particularly multimedia performances such as Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea. Combining water effects, lights, lasers, flyboards and fireworks, the shows have been compared by Korean newspapers to world-class entertainment productions.

At the same time, the island offers tranquil retreats. The article cited Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort at Mui Ong Doi as an ideal destination for relaxation, where visitors can enjoy both sunrise and sunset while surrounded by the sounds of the sea and tropical forest.

With expanding tourism infrastructure and convenient direct flights from Incheon International Airport, Phu Quoc is increasingly becoming a preferred holiday choice for Korean travellers, offering an alternative to established destinations such as Phuket and Bali.

According to the Korean media, Phu Quoc is not just a beautiful beach. It is a place where tropical nature, modern entertainment experiences, romantic moments, and a sense of healing converge. An island where people come not only to travel but also to feel happiness with all their senses./.

VNA
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