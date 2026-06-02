Building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era

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Party chief calls for stronger development of traditional medicine in new era
General Secretary and State President To Lam has stressed the need to preserve and promote the value of traditional medicine, describing it as an important part of the national healthcare system and a driver for sustainable development, eco-tourism and poverty reduction in the new era.
Vietnam win two gold medals at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships
Vietnam secured two gold medals in the poomsae events at the 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships in Mongolia, alongside two silvers and five bronzes, highlighting the team’s strong performance at the continental tournament.
Keynote address by top Vietnamese leader at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address at the opening of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29.
Vietnamese students shine at 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad
Vietnam ranked among the top eight teams at the 26th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO 2026), with all eight Vietnamese contestants winning medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training on May 24.
Five localities ranked among top performers in Provincial Competitiveness Index 2025
The Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) 2025 ranking showed that no locality was rated “Very Good” in governance quality, with most localities scoring in the average and fairly good categories.
Vietnam, Thailand further strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership
At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are paying an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29, 2026. This marks the first visit to Thailand by General Secretary and State President To Lam, taking place as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026).
Effective measures to save electricity during hot weather
As the peak hot season begins, electricity demand is rising sharply. To better manage and save electricity, people are advised to use appliances with energy-saving labels, regularly clean and maintain electrical devices, and unplug appliances when not in use.
Vesak Week to take place from May 24 to 31
The Vesak Week will take place from the 8th to the 15th day of the fourth lunar month in the Year of the Horse (May 24–31, 2026), while the main ceremony will be officially held on the 15th day of the fourth lunar month (May 31, 2026).
Vietnam launches BPI for the first time
The Vietnam Private Sector Economic Report 2025, published on May 15, 2025, for the first time, introduces the Business Performance Index (BPI) – an experimental measure to quantify the performance of the private sector at the provincial level.
Vietnam aims for convenient, fast, secure digital services by 2030
The Government has approved a programme to promote the application of population data, digital identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation. The programme aims to support the development of digital government, digital economy and digital society.
Hanoi strives to become a green, smart, modern city by 2035
Hanoi has approved its Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision under Decision No. 2512/QD-UBND dated May 13, 2026, marking a strategic milestone for the city’s long-term development.
Ministry of Justice tops Public Administration Reform Index 2025
The Ministry of Justice clinched the top spot in Vietnam’s 2025 Public Administration Reform Index for ministries and ministry-level agencies, scoring 95.48 percent, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy
The Prime Minister has issued Directive No. 19/CT-TTg (May 12, 2026) to accelerate the implementation of the Strategy on Ethnic Affairs to 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to promote comprehensive development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.
E10 biofuel expected to support green energy transition
E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.
Average SIPAS 2025 reaches 83.09%
The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 announced the results of the 2025 Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS 2025), measuring public satisfaction with services provided by state administrative agencies.
Ho Chi Minh Thought guides development path: Top leader
In an article written on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam affirmed that “Ho Chi Minh Thought serves as a guiding light along our development path.”
Hanoi approves and adjusts investment policies for six major projects
At its second session for the 2026–2031 term, the Hanoi People’s Council approved and adjusted investment policies for six major projects covering transport infrastructure, healthcare and wastewater treatment.
Hai Phong tops 2025 administrative reform rankings
The northern port citty of Hai Phong has consistently recorded strong performance in public administration reform and service delivery indices. A total of 19 out of 34 localities recorded Public Administrative Reform Index scores above the national average, while all 34 localities scored over 80%.
Free regular health check-ups, screening for all people
The Prime Minister has issued Directive No. 17/CT-TTg dated May 6, 2026 on organising regular and free health check-ups and screening services for all people.
Hanoi economy maintains growth momentum in first four months of 2026
In the first four months of 2026, Hanoi’s socio-economic situation remained stable, with many indicators recording positive results.