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Building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era

The Politburo issued Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in the new era on May 19. This landmark document carries historic significance, defining an especially important political mission not only for the city’s Party organisation and administration, but also for the entire political system nationwide. 

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