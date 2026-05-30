Vietnamese students shine at 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad

At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are paying an official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29, 2026. This marks the first visit to Thailand by General Secretary and State President To Lam, taking place as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026).