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Vietnamese students shine at 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad

Vietnam ranked among the top eight teams at the 26th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO 2026), with all eight Vietnamese contestants winning medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training on May 24.

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