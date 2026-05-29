Politics

Finland eyes stronger cooperation with Vietnam in strategic areas

The Finnish official described Vietnam as Finland’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, saying this reflects the high level of trust and significant cooperation potential between the two economies.

Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jarno Syrjälä. (Photo: VNA)
Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jarno Syrjälä. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Finland are promoting practical cooperation in strategic sectors such as green transition, digital transformation, telecommunications, smart infrastructure and green development following the establishment of Strategic Partnership in late 2025, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jarno Syrjälä has said.

Speaking in an interview with the press during his working visit to Vietnam from May 28–29, Syrjälä highlighted the growing political trust, strong economic complementarity and expanding people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, describing the bilateral relations as entering “the best period ever.”

He stressed that the two countries are moving from “shared orientation to concrete action” following the establishment of the Vietnam–Finland Strategic Partnership in late 2025.

According to Syrjälä, the newly established Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Finland is built on more than five decades of friendship and cooperation, grounded in mutual trust, equality and respect, towards to deepening bilateral and multilateral relations for the benefit of the people of both countries.

He said the purpose of his visit was to further concretise and deepen the substantive content of the Strategic Partnership framework established by the two countries in October 2025.

During the trip, the Finnish delegation held meetings with key Vietnamese ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Construction, and the Ministry of Public Security. The delegation also met with leading Vietnamese corporations such as Vingroup, Vietnam Maritime Corporation and Petrovietnam Power Corporation.

Discussions focused on strategic areas including sustainable energy development, strategic infrastructure, digitalisation, trusted telecommunications and smart urban development.

Syrjälä noted that the two sides also exchanged views on digital infrastructure security, including cooperation related to 5G and satellite technologies, reflecting what he described as “a comprehensive and long-term approach” to bilateral cooperation.
From policy dialogue to business connectivity and the identification of priority areas, this visit provides additional momentum for the two countries to move from "orientation to action", he said, adding that it marked an important step towards substantively advancing the Vietnam–Finland Strategic Partnership through concrete cooperation initiatives in the time ahead.

Both sides are currently working on a detailed action plan to effectively implement commitments under the Strategic Partnership framework, thereby deepening substantive cooperation and delivering practical benefits to the people of both countries, he noted.

The Finnish official described Vietnam as Finland’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, saying this reflects the high level of trust and significant cooperation potential between the two economies.

Despite positive progress, he noted that considerable room remains for expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas where Finland possesses advanced expertise and technology.

He highlighted Finland’s strengths in clean technology, renewable energy, digital transformation and sustainable development, stressing that such experience could effectively support Vietnam’s development objectives.

Finland is among the world’s leading countries in green transition and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, he said, adding that around 96% of the country’s electricity production is currently carbon-free.

These are experiences and solutions that Finland is ready to share with Vietnam as the Southeast Asian country advances its sustainable development goals and climate change response, he stated.

Syrjälä identified clean energy and energy transition, smart infrastructure, logistics and maritime development, digital supply chains, telecommunications technology, sustainable agriculture and environmental technology as particularly promising areas for future cooperation between the two nations.

He also underscored the increasingly important role of businesses in advancing the bilateral ties, noting that enterprises from both countries would serve as a key driving force in transforming ideas into concrete projects, promoting investment and facilitating technology transfer.

According to the Finnish official, innovation capacity and practical implementation by the business community will play a central role in generating sustainable growth for both Finland and Vietnam in the coming years.

Assessing Vietnam’s increasing role and position, Syrjälä described the country as one of Asia’s most dynamic and fastest-growing economies, playing an increasingly important role in regional stability, economic integration and multilateral cooperation.

He praised Vietnam’s active participation in ASEAN mechanisms and broader international cooperation frameworks, saying the country’s growing international profile creates favourable conditions for expanding partnerships with countries such as Finland.

Regarding people-to-people exchanges, Syrjälä noted that the Vietnamese community in Finland has grown to around 16,000 people and is becoming an increasingly important bridge in the bilateral relations.

Educational cooperation programmes between universities and institutions in the two countries has also contributed to stronger mutual understanding and long-term connectivity, he said, adding that thousands of Vietnamese students are currently studying in Finland, helping lay the foundation for future cooperation in high-quality human resources.

The Finnish official also expressed confidence that young people would continue to play an important role in strengthening the bilateral relations in the years ahead.

At the same time, he said Finland remains ready to welcome more Vietnamese enterprises to visit and explore the European nation's technological solutions and innovation models directly, thereby opening up further opportunities for investment and long-term business cooperation./.

VNA
#strategic areas #Vietnam #Finland #practical cooperation #Strategic Partnership Finland Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the talks between Party General Secretary To Lam and Finnish President Alexander Stubb (Photo: VNA)

Party leader’s official visit to Finland opens new, promising chapter of cooperation

Vietnamese and Finnish leaders agreed to enhance high-level exchanges at all levels to consolidate political trust and mutual understanding; to identify economic cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership; and to promote joint work in e-government, online public services, circular economy, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology, 5G/6G telecommunications, and green technologies. Both sides also expressed the desire to foster academic exchanges, scholarship programmes, and joint research projects.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese leader receives foreign defence ministers on Shangri-la Dialogue sidelines

The ministers shared the view that General Secretary and President Lam’s delivering of a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue reflected the international community’s recognition of Vietnam’s role, voice and contributions to regional strategic issues, and demonstrated its strong interest in the country’s perspectives and approaches to promoting dialogue, building trust, enhancing cooperation, and addressing common challenges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam meets with President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta in Singapore on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Party, State leader meets with Timor Leste President in Singapore

The leaders highly valued the trust, sincerity and mutual support that the two countries have cultivated in recent years, agreeing to continue close coordination to advance Vietnam–Timor-Leste relations in a more substantive and effective manner, thereby contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region.

Representatives of Vietnam's law enforcement forces and the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter pose for a group photo in Hai Phong on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Ship of Royal Netherlands Navy makes port call in Hai Phong

The trip by HNLMS De Ruyter reaffirms the European country’s commitment to strong and long-term cooperation with Vietnam and the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the areas of naval cooperation, respect for international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters, said Ambassador Kees van Baar.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Standing Board on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman urges Ho Chi Minh City to move faster on breakthrough reforms

Ho Chi Minh City was tasked with continuing to refine the two-tier local administration model in a streamlined, effective, and substantive way; stepping up decentralisation and delegation of authority alongside power control and accountability; and building quantitative criteria to assess operational effectiveness, with citizens and businesses placed at the centre of service delivery.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam key player in regional, global affairs: expert

The top Vietnamese leader's keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue signals Vietnam’s rise as a key actor in both regional and global affairs – an official recognition of the country’s growing influence in international supply chains, maritime security and regional diplomacy.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 29

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's activities during his state visit to Singapore, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man extending Vesak greetings to Buddhist dignitaries, and the launch of a national drive to protect and support children in cyberspace for 2026–2030 are among news highlights on May 29.

Ambassador Vu Trung My poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of Venezuelan students. (Photo: VNA published)

Venezuelan youth honour President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy

President Ho Chi Minh continues to inspire young people across Latin America who value peace and national independence. Many Venezuelans, particularly those interested in world revolutionary history, admire the Vietnamese leader for his modest lifestyle, dedication to the people and commitment to national liberation.

Vietnamese Ambassador Do Hung Viet delivers a closing speech (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wins praise as NPT Chair at 11th review conference

The 11th NPT Review Conference amounted to a test of Vietnam’s diplomatic leadership and coordination capability, which it passed with distinction. Vietnam succeeded in preventing deadlock, preserving the seriousness of the conference, and earning wide international respect and recognition, a result that further cements the rising stature of Vietnamese diplomacy on the global stage.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator extends Vesak greetings in Ho Chi Minh City

The top legislator highly appreciated the VBS’s active contributions to strengthening the great national unity bloc and encouraging monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to comply with the Party’s guidelines and State policies and laws.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam (first, left) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong (first, right) witness the exchange of cooperation documents on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

The signed documents include an MoU on cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Singapore’s Public Service Division, and a joint statement between Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade and Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology on strengthening supply chain resilience.