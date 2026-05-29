Business

Working group on South-South cooperation in agriculture makes debut

The event reflects Vietnam’s strong political determination to proactively realise the Party’s foreign policy and the State’s international integration policy, advancing international integration and deepening substantive agricultural cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

At the ceremony to launch the Working Group on South-South cooperation in agriculture in Hanoi on May 29. (VNA)
At the ceremony to launch the Working Group on South-South cooperation in agriculture in Hanoi on May 29. (VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on May 29 held a meeting to promote Vietnam–Africa agricultural cooperation and officially launched the Working Group on South-South cooperation in agriculture, aiming to strengthen practical and sustainable partnerships among developing countries.

The event reflects Vietnam’s strong political determination to proactively realise the Party’s foreign policy and the State’s international integration policy, advancing international integration and deepening substantive agricultural cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Hoang Trung said the establishment of the working group was a timely move to create a unified coordination mechanism, strengthen inter-sectoral connectivity and mobilise resources for agricultural cooperation projects.

He stressed that the group should serve not only as a technical coordinator, but also as a platform linking policymakers, experts, businesses and international partners to accelerate concrete projects.

He outlined key tasks for the group in the coming period, including finalising an action plan, clearly defining roadmap, objectives, and coordination mechanisms; developing a list of priority cooperation initiatives in Vietnam’s areas of strength and in fields of interest; prioritising the promotion of several highly feasible pilot cooperation models for review, refinement, and scaling up; proactively working with diplomatic agencies, international organsations, and development banks to mobilise diverse financial resources; and establishing a network of experts, scientists, and domestic and international enterprises to maintain an annual information-sharing mechanism.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan described the initiative as highly meaningful, affirming that Vietnam and African countries share long-standing historical ties and common aspirations for self-reliance and development. He said agriculture remains a strategic sector receiving strong attention from leaders and people of the two sides.

He stated that the diplomatic sector will help create favourable political conditions, deepen political trust and raise awareness among localities and businesses about the potential of South-South cooperation.

The ministry will also support Vietnamese enterprises in seeking investment opportunities, technology transfer and project development in Africa, while mobilising resources to implement projects under trilateral, quadrilateral, or public–private partnership (PPP) models; and promoting the development of an open network of partners for the Working Group to seek new solutions and opportunities to support agricultural development in Africa, Tuan said.

Pham Ngoc Mau, head of the working group, said previous cooperation programmes had achieved positive results but remained fragmented and lacked a regular coordination mechanism.

Established under a decision issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in September 2025, the group is expected to shift cooperation from isolated projects to a more organised and results-oriented framework, he said.

He said the working group would focus on core functions of policy coordination, knowledge and expert networking, public-private partnership promotion and mobilisation of trilateral cooperation initiatives.

In the near future, the group aims to develop a field-based network of managers, scientists and businesses, while encouraging Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in African agricultural value chains, from material supply, and seeds to logistics and processing.

Le Quoc Thanh, Director of the National Agricultural Extension Centre, stressed that training local human resources and developing simple, practical technical materials would be crucial to ensuring the long-term effectiveness of cooperation models in Africa.

He added the centre will proactively coordinate closely with the Working Group to deploy experienced field extension experts to participate in pilot models for rice cultivation, livestock production, and aquaculture in recipient countries./.

VNA
#South-South cooperation in agriculture #Working group #Vietnam #sustainable partnerships #developing countries
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnam looks to stronger ties with Africa for sustainable development

Vietnam looks to stronger ties with Africa for sustainable development

Experts proposed a raft of coordinated solutions to create breakthroughs in bilateral and multilateral ties with African countries. Chief among them is the fact that Vietnam should step forward as a bridge, spearhead the expansion of knowledge-sharing forums, and roll out specialised skills training courses for African partners.

Vietnam, South Africa upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership

Vietnam, South Africa upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and South Africa have officially upgraded ties to a Strategic Partnership. The announcement was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on 21 November, as part of the former’s visit to the African country to attend the G20 Summit and engage in bilateral activities.

See more

Motorcycle assembly line at Honda Vietnam Company. (Photo: VNA)

Honda Vietnam accelerates electrification strategy

Under the plan, all newly manufactured and distributed internal combustion engine motorcycles from fiscal year 2027, starting from April 1 2026 to March 31, 2027, will meet Euro 4 emission standards in line with the Government’s emissions control roadmap.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Nearly 200 new Vietnamese defence products to be showcased in 2026

The expo will be held across more than 123,000 square meters and will be divided into seven functional zones. In addition to defence equipment displays, visitors will be able to experience virtual reality military training simulations, shooting activities and interactive military-themed demonstrations.

A Japanese-invested factory at Phu My 3 industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City affirms position as magnet for foreign investment

According to the municipal Department of Finance, the southern city attracted nearly 2.9 billion USD in FDI in the first quarter of 2026, up 220% year-on-year. It is expected to draw an additional 8.9 billion USD in the second quarter, enabling it to fulfil its annual target of 11 billion USD.

Workers at TNG Thai Nguyen Garment Company in the northern province of Thai Nguyen. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam takes major step toward sustainable business development: ILO

The national programme aimed at promoting sustainable business practices across the country’s private sector during the 2026–2030 period sets out a comprehensive framework to promote the development of a responsible and sustainable private sector – one that balances economic performance, social responsibility and environmental protection.

A view of a container port in Singapore. (File photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnam-Singapore trade cooperation gains fresh momentum

Analysts noted that Vietnam-Singapore ties are increasingly moving beyond traditional goods trade towards green growth, innovation and high-quality supply chains, laying a stronger foundation for more substantive and sustainable cooperation in the years ahead.

Fishing vessels anchored at Vam Lang Fishing Port, Dong Thap province (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap tightens control of fishing fleet to combat IUU fishing

Dong Thap province currently manages 1,477 registered and licensed fishing vessels, with all eligible boats equipped with voyage monitoring systems (VMS). About 60% of the fleet consists of large-capacity vessels operating in offshore fishing grounds including Con Dao, Truong Sa and the DK1 platform area.