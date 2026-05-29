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Vietnam attends Japan’s WTO Trade Policy Review session

The Vietnamese delegation highly valued Japan’s role in international trade while underscoring its active support for and participation in WTO activities.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, addresses the 16th Trade Policy Review session of Japan at the WTO. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, addresses the 16th Trade Policy Review session of Japan at the WTO. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva has just delivered remarks at the 16th Trade Policy Review (TPR) session of Japan at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

As the world’s fourth-largest economy, Japan undergoes a trade policy review every three years in accordance with WTO regulations to ensure transparency.

Addressing the session, the Vietnamese delegation highly valued Japan’s role in international trade, noting that the country’s nominal GDP reached 4.2 trillion USD in 2024. With trade serving as a key pillar of its economy, Japan maintains a strong position in global value chains, supported by a highly developed and diversified economy, stable income levels and its status as one of the world’s leading sources of foreign investment.

At the multilateral level, Vietnam underscored Japan’s active support for and participation in WTO activities. Regionally, Japan and Vietnam are both members of several bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation frameworks, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the ASEAN – Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP), and the Vietnam – Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (VJEPA).

On the occasion, Vietnam expressed its wish to strengthen collaboration with Japan to maximise the benefits of these free trade agreements, thereby contributing to economic growth and improving the life quality of people in both countries.

At the bilateral level, Japan is currently Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner and one of the largest foreign investors. Japanese investment focuses on manufacturing and processing industries, infrastructure, energy, high technology, semiconductors, digital transformation and green transition. In 2025, total bilateral trade turnover reached 51.5 billion USD, up 11.4% compared to the previous year.

Prior to the review session, Vietnam’s Mission in Geneva submitted questions regarding several of Japan’s related trade policies. It also coordinated closely with the missions of other ASEAN member states in preparing a joint speech praising the ASEAN – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Japan’s support for regional economic integration, and its role as ASEAN’s fourth-largest trading partner and fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment.

At the event, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, was invited to serve as a discussant. This marked the first time a Vietnamese representative has been appointed to the role, reflecting the confidence in Vietnam from the Chair of the WTO Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB) and the Japanese Mission.

The appointment also provided Vietnam with an opportunity to further affirm its image as a responsible WTO member, contribute actively to the organisation’s activities, and strengthen its voice in multilateral mechanisms, thereby enhancing the country’s role, standing and prestige in the international arena in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context./.

VNA
#WTO Trade Policy Review #Japan #WTO #Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva #Ambassador Mai Phan Dung Japan Vietnam
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