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SSIT welcomes LNG-powered mega container ship on new trans-Pacific route

The event marks an important milestone affirming the SSIT’s capability to handle ultra-large container ships as well as its commitment to promoting green maritime development in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster.

LNG-powered container vessel Zim Mount Rainier docks at SP-SSA International Terminal in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
LNG-powered container vessel Zim Mount Rainier docks at SP-SSA International Terminal in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh Ciy (VNA) – The SP-SSA International Container Services Joint Venture Company (SSIT) has successfully received the LNG-powered container vessel Zim Mount Rainier operating on the new ZXB trans-Pacific service route run by Israel’s ZIM shipping line, directly linking Vietnam with the US East Coast.

The event marks an important milestone affirming the SSIT’s capability to handle ultra-large container ships as well as its commitment to promoting green maritime development in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster.

The ZIM Mount Rainier, measures 366m in length and has a carrying up to 15,124 TEUs, placing it among the world’s largest container vessels currently operating on key international trade routes. Notably, the ship is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), considered one of the most advanced green energy solutions in the global shipping industry today, helping significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment.

The newly launched ZXB service directly connects cargo flows among strategic destinations including Singapore, Cai Mep, Hai Phong, Yantian and Xiamen in China, Kingston in Jamaica, and Charleston, Savannah, New York and Boston in the US.

The introduction of the route is expected to strengthen Vietnam’s trade connectivity with major economic and logistics hubs in Asia and along the US East Coast.

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A panoramic view of SP-SSA International Terminal in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA )

The SSIT’s inclusion as one of the ports of call on the route further underscores the terminal’s operational capability, strategic position and capacity to accommodate mega container vessels within the international maritime network.

SSIT General Director Phan Hoang Vu said that cooperation between SSIT and ZIM, which began in 2025, has continued to grow stronger.
The launch of the ZXB service with regular calls at the SSIT marks a new milestone in bilateral cooperation amid strong transformation in the maritime industry, particularly on trade routes between Vietnam and the US, he said.

The successful handling of LNG-powered mega container ships also demonstrates the shared commitment of both sides to promoting green and sustainable maritime development in Vietnam.

On May 29, the vessel left the SSIT to continue its voyage on the ZXB route.

Established in 2006, the SSIT is a joint venture between SSA Marine of the US, the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and Saigon Port. Located downstream of the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex in Ho Chi Minh City, the terminal features a 60ha container yard, a 655m main berth, a 435m barge berth and Vietnam’s largest STS crane system./.

VNA
#SSIT #ultra-large container ships #Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster #Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City
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