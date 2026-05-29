Business

Vietnam joins Russia’s Startup Village 2026, promotes smart city cooperation

At the opening ceremony, Vietnam’s NIC and Russia’s Skolkovo innovation foundation signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation.

The delegation of TASCO JSC at the opening ceremony of Startup Village 2026 in Moscow, Russia (Photo: VNA)
The delegation of TASCO JSC at the opening ceremony of Startup Village 2026 in Moscow, Russia (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation comprising representatives from the National Innovation Centre (NIC), TASCO JSC and the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia attended the Startup Village 2026 which opened in Moscow on May 28.

The festival brought together entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, government officials and representatives of Moscow authorities.

This year’s edition features presentations by 30 international speakers, 10 discussion sessions and a series of side events involving delegates from China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam.

During the two-day event, Chinese participants focus on artificial intelligence education, the UAE hosts discussions on healthcare technology, while Vietnamese representatives spotlight smart city development.

At the opening ceremony, Vietnam’s NIC and Russia’s Skolkovo innovation foundation signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation.

Within the framework of the event, TASCO, in coordination with Russian partners, organised an international technology competition on the theme of smart cities, focusing on transport infrastructure and digital mobility services. Three winning projects from technology companies operating within the Skolkovo ecosystem are expected to be invited to Vietnam to attend a construction week event and exchange activities with Vietnamese technology startups.

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General Director of TASCO Corporation Hoang Minh Hung attends Startup Village 2026 in Moscow, Russia (Photo: VNA)

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Moscow, TASCO General Director Hoang Minh Hung described Russia as a country with strong potential in fundamental science and a promising partner for TASCO’s innovation projects.

According to Hung, TASCO is particularly interested in Russian technology startups showcased at Startup Village 2026. In the immediate future, the company plans to promote themes related to artificial intelligence applications for small-scale smart control systems, and is ready to provide financial support or fully sponsor research costs for joint technology projects with Russian partners.

Held since 2013, Startup Village is regarded as the flagship annual technology event of the Skolkovo Innovation Centre, often dubbed Russia’s “Silicon Valley”./.

VNA
#National Innovation Centre #Vietnamese Embassy #Russia #Startup Village 2026 Russia
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