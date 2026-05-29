Vietnam, Thailand share experience in developing new financial products

Bangkok (VNA) – Chairwoman of Vietnam’s State Securities Commission (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong held a working session with Chairman of Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Wisit Wisitsora-at in Bangkok on May 28.



The meeting took place as part of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s official visit to Thailand.



Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Wisitsora-at congratulated Vietnam on its recent market upgrade from frontier to emerging market status by global index provider FTSE Russell. He described Vietnam as one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive investment destinations, citing its strong development potential and positive growth outlook.



The SEC leader noted that representatives from several specialised units attended the meeting and stood ready to exchange expertise with the Vietnamese side on issues of mutual interest. He expressed his confidence that closer cooperation between the two commissions will contribute to stronger and more effective capital market connectivity between the two countries.



For her part, Phuong emphasised that the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Thailand has created favourable conditions for broader cooperation in the fields of securities and capital markets.



She highlighted the strong presence of Thai investors in Vietnam’s stock market, noting that several Thai enterprises are also exploring listing procedures on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. The SSC leader welcomed the active participation of Thai businesses in Vietnam and encouraged further expansion of investment activities in the country’s stock market.



Regarding market regulation cooperation, Phuong said the two commissions have maintained a close and productive relationship over many years. She appreciated Thailand’s support in sharing practical experience in the development and management of new financial products and markets, including digital asset trading platforms and gold derivatives markets, as well as in strengthening market surveillance capabilities.



According to the SSC Chairwoman, Vietnam is studying the introduction of additional financial products and new trading markets as part of efforts to diversify and modernise its capital market. She stressed the importance of enhancing regional cooperation in regulatory management and product innovation to ensure transparent, safe and sustainable capital market development across ASEAN.



Wisitsora-at affirmed that stronger collaboration between the two regulators will not only support the development of each country’s capital market, but also contribute to the broader growth and resilience of Southeast Asia’s financial landscape.



Following the officials’ remarks, the two sides exchanged views on the operational and regulatory frameworks for gold derivatives, digital asset trading markets, risk governance and the development of new financial products./.

VNA