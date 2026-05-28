Business

Beacon Tower – A meeting point between contemporary architecture and Vung Tau’s coastal legacy

For Sun Group and Aedas, architecture should not merely be about volumes or visual lines; it must be "rooted" in the land - preserving memories, cultural flows, and aspirations for development.

The Beacon Tower towers are inspired by the iconic lighthouse symbol (Perspective rendering: Sun Property)
The Beacon Tower towers are inspired by the iconic lighthouse symbol (Perspective rendering: Sun Property)

Hanoi (VNA) - For Sun Group and Aedas, architecture should not merely be about volumes or visual lines; it must be "rooted" in the land - preserving memories, cultural flows, and aspirations for development. This spirit at Beacon Tower, part of Blanca City, tells the story of a "prosperous maritime journey" - from the legacy of Vung Tau’s ancient trading port to the image of a modern, thriving coastal city.

Miguel Falcao Fernandes, Principal at Aedas, and his team have dedicated extensive time to researching the history and cultural currents of Vung Tau. By translating this history into refined architectural lines along the shores of Bai Sau, Beacon Tower at Blanca City aims to craft a new icon for the city.

mr-miguel-falcao-fernandes-principal-at-aedas.jpg
Miguel Falcao Fernandes, Principal at Aedas (Photo: Sun Group)

Could you share the core architectural inspiration behind the design of the Beacon Tower project?

We believe that architecture should stem from the "soul" of a place, transforming local stories into contemporary design language while integrating sustainable principles from the very beginning. For Blanca City, this approach resonates perfectly with Sun Group’s vision of creating structures rooted in Vietnamese culture and regional identity.

Vung Tau boasts a rich maritime history. As a Portuguese architect, this project holds a profound personal connection for me. The coastline here is intertwined with the journeys of 16th-17th century Portuguese explorers and the tale of the great poet Luís de Camões, who survived a shipwreck while striving to save the manuscript of his epic poem Os Lusíadas. That spirit of maritime freedom served as a vital inspiration for the project.

the-architectural-teams-of-sun-group-and-aedas.png
The architectural teams of Sun Group and Aedas conducted in-depth research into Vung Tau’s history to develop the project (Photo: Anh Duong)

Drawing from this heritage, the Vung Tau Lighthouse, built in 1862, became our primary design muse. We have reimagined this image for Beacon Tower using contemporary language. Through its slender, sculptural form and artistic lighting at the tower's crown, the building connects a glorious maritime past with future aspirations.

The building’s massing was developed to break the monotony typical of standard blocky high-rise designs, resulting in a dynamic cluster of towers that appears to shift depending on the viewing angle, lighting conditions, and time of day.

In the overall landscape alongside the sail-shaped towers of Blanca, Beacon Tower stands as a contemporary landmark - a symbol representing the city’s transformation and a new generation of coastal living.

Designing in a coastal environment is more than a technical challenge; it reflects a philosophy of sustainability. How has Aedas pursued this at Blanca City?

At Blanca City, the core of sustainability is the human experience. We optimized orientation for sun and wind through refined facade design, recessed terraces, and high-performance insulation materials tailored to the tropical climate. The master plan also prioritizes tree-lined pedestrian pathways that seamlessly connect to the sea, allowing residents to easily touch nature, breathe fresh air, and enjoy a healthy, long-term lifestyle.

The Duplex apartment collection is a standout product line. What is unique about the architecture of these units?

With the Beacon Tower complex, our ambition was to bring premium services into the heart of the tower, creating a "resort-within-a-tower" concept. Residents enjoy full access to infinity pools, sky gardens, sky lounges, gyms, and tennis and padel courts right at their doorstep. This wellness-oriented master plan encourages outdoor activity and physical and mental relaxation amidst panoramic sea views, establishing a new benchmark for coastal living.

Located at the pinnacle of the tower - the highest "landmark" level - the Duplex apartments represent the ultimate living experience.

beacon-tower-3.jpg
Apartments boast valuable dual-view panoramas (Perspective rendering: Sun Property)

Panoramic views are the design’s centerpiece. With double-height living areas, floor-to-ceiling glass, and expansive balconies, we have maximized natural light, ventilation, and vistas. Much like the rotating beam of a lighthouse, each duplex captures multiple angles of the ocean, the horizon, and the surrounding landscape, creating a visual experience that shifts throughout the day and night. This strong relationship with the horizon gives these residences a unique emotional and aspirational value.

Beyond the characteristic white tone of the buildings, customers are very interested in greenery. How have nature and indigenous culture been woven into the project?

The white palette of Blanca City is inspired by the intersection of renowned coastal cultures, reflecting sunlight and blending with the sea horizon to create a timeless resort experience. The vibrant greenery stems from the master plan of nine interconnected themed parks that flow toward the water. Each resident is supported with diverse activities, from wellness care to relaxation.

beacon-tower-2.jpg
Green spaces and amenities are integrated throughout the Blanca City mega-urban area (Perspective rendering: Sun Property)

Notably, the legend of the Whale God - a protective symbol for Vung Tau’s maritime people - is subtly integrated into the fluidity of the landscape forms, water features, and the overall experiential journey. This integration provides cultural depth and emotional resonance, creating a harmonious balance between humanity and nature.

How do you view the collaboration between Aedas and Sun Group in elevating the new standard of living in Vung Tau?

Our collaboration is built on a shared desire to create world-class destinations imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity. Blanca City is a significant milestone - a living space that fully integrates architecture, landscape, health, and service. We hope this project will serve as a powerful catalyst to redefine the future of coastal living, contributing to Vung Tau’s breakthrough as a world-class tourism and service hub.

Thank you, Mr. Miguel!

Aedas is the world’s only local and global architecture and design practice driven by global sharing of research, local knowledge and international practice. Our 1,200 creative minds with design studios across the globe create world-class design solutions with deep social and cultural understanding of the communities we design for.

VNA
#Beacon Tower #Aedas #Sun Group
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Sun Group partners with Dragone to jointly establish a new standard for performing arts in Vietnam (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc set for a global spotlight with Sun Group–Dragone flagship show

The agreement signed on April 10 represents Dragone’s first formal entry into Vietnam through a strategic partnership, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to leading global creative companies. It also reinforces Sun Group’s role as a pioneer in bringing world-class performing arts experiences to Vietnamese audiences.

See more

Fishing vessels anchored at Vam Lang Fishing Port, Dong Thap province (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap tightens control of fishing fleet to combat IUU fishing

Dong Thap province currently manages 1,477 registered and licensed fishing vessels, with all eligible boats equipped with voyage monitoring systems (VMS). About 60% of the fleet consists of large-capacity vessels operating in offshore fishing grounds including Con Dao, Truong Sa and the DK1 platform area.

Dr Vu Thanh Tu Anh, head of the research team, provides information on the Mekong Delta Economic Report 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta Economic Report 2025 calls for institutional breakthroughs to empower private enterprises

According to Dr Vu Thanh Tu Anh, head of the research team, the report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Mekong Delta’s economic landscape, emphasising that future breakthroughs will not come from simply producing more rice, aquatic products, or fruit. Instead, the region must transition toward an innovation-driven agricultural economy built on climate adaptation and nature-based development principles.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh (R) meets with David Morgan, Chairman of the Western Australia – Vietnam Business Council (WAVBC) on May 28. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Western Australia

Anh stressed that strong political relations between Vietnam and Australia should continue to be translated into practical and effective economic and investment cooperation programmes that are commensurate with the potential and needs of both sides.

Customers buy petrol at a Petrolimex station in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Petrol prices cut from 15:00 on May 28

From 15:00 on May 28, E5RON92 petrol is capped at 23,258 VND (0.88 USD) per litre, down 1,082 VND, while RON95-III is sold for no more than 24,154 VND per litre, down 1,395 VND.

A booth at the IEAE 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Over 300 firms join Vietnam smart electronics exhibition

Vietnamese businesses have advantages in understanding domestic consumer demand, after-sales services and the ability to quickly adapt to market changes, helping them compete not only on price but also build long-term brand trust.

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway line, which began operation on November 6, 2021, is the first of its kind in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi prepares to launch 1.5-billion-USD Metro 2A extension project

The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) announced that it will organise an Early Market Engagement (EME) event for the project on June 18-19 in Hanoi to collect feedback from domestic and international businesses and consultants before the official bidding process begins.

A Vietnamese representative introduces Vietnam International Sourcing 2026, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 3-5, 2026, at the webinar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India eye win-win cooperation in fisheries sector

The recent upgrade of bilateral relations is set to open up more cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese and Indian businesses in the global fishery supply chain, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong.

The dialogue forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 27 (Photo: VNA)

Forum seeks to connect Vietnamese startups with global capital

Alongside the rapid development of technology startups, the expansion of the digital workforce, and growing demand for innovation from businesses, open innovation collaboration models are becoming an important trend for connecting research, technology, markets, and investment capital flows.

VIFC-HCMC is positioned as a multi-functional international financial hub focusing on banking services, capital markets and international investment connectivity. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM urges strict risk control for VIFC rollout

Under the Government’s plan, VIFC-HCMC is positioned as a multi-functional international financial hub focusing on banking services, capital markets and international investment connectivity, while VIFC-DN is being developed into a specialised centre for fintech, digital finance and green finance.

A garment and textile production line at VINATEX. (Photo: vinatex.com.vn)

Textile exports rise, but orders weaken

The latest statistics from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) show that the country’s textile and garment exports reached 14.53 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up 4.3% year-on-year.

Speakers at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France share experience in building legal framework for digital assets

Digital assets are reshaping economic models, financial infrastructure, capital flows, investor confidence, cybersecurity frameworks and the competitiveness of existing international financial centres. These developments present common challenges for both France and Vietnam, making the exchange of practical lessons and regulatory experience increasingly important.