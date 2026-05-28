Beacon Tower – A meeting point between contemporary architecture and Vung Tau’s coastal legacy

Hanoi (VNA) - For Sun Group and Aedas, architecture should not merely be about volumes or visual lines; it must be "rooted" in the land - preserving memories, cultural flows, and aspirations for development. This spirit at Beacon Tower, part of Blanca City, tells the story of a "prosperous maritime journey" - from the legacy of Vung Tau’s ancient trading port to the image of a modern, thriving coastal city.

Miguel Falcao Fernandes, Principal at Aedas, and his team have dedicated extensive time to researching the history and cultural currents of Vung Tau. By translating this history into refined architectural lines along the shores of Bai Sau, Beacon Tower at Blanca City aims to craft a new icon for the city.

M i guel Falcao Fernandes, Pr i nc i pal at Aedas (Photo: Sun Group)

Could you share the core architectural inspiration behind the design of the Beacon Tower project?

We believe that architecture should stem from the "soul" of a place, transforming local stories into contemporary design language while integrating sustainable principles from the very beginning. For Blanca City, this approach resonates perfectly with Sun Group’s vision of creating structures rooted in Vietnamese culture and regional identity.

Vung Tau boasts a rich maritime history. As a Portuguese architect, this project holds a profound personal connection for me. The coastline here is intertwined with the journeys of 16th-17th century Portuguese explorers and the tale of the great poet Luís de Camões, who survived a shipwreck while striving to save the manuscript of his epic poem Os Lusíadas. That spirit of maritime freedom served as a vital inspiration for the project.

The arch i tectural teams of Sun Group and Aedas conducted i n-depth research i nto Vung Tau’s h i story to develop the project (Photo: Anh Duong)

Drawing from this heritage, the Vung Tau Lighthouse, built in 1862, became our primary design muse. We have reimagined this image for Beacon Tower using contemporary language. Through its slender, sculptural form and artistic lighting at the tower's crown, the building connects a glorious maritime past with future aspirations.

The building’s massing was developed to break the monotony typical of standard blocky high-rise designs, resulting in a dynamic cluster of towers that appears to shift depending on the viewing angle, lighting conditions, and time of day.

In the overall landscape alongside the sail-shaped towers of Blanca, Beacon Tower stands as a contemporary landmark - a symbol representing the city’s transformation and a new generation of coastal living.

Designing in a coastal environment is more than a technical challenge; it reflects a philosophy of sustainability. How has Aedas pursued this at Blanca City?

At Blanca City, the core of sustainability is the human experience. We optimized orientation for sun and wind through refined facade design, recessed terraces, and high-performance insulation materials tailored to the tropical climate. The master plan also prioritizes tree-lined pedestrian pathways that seamlessly connect to the sea, allowing residents to easily touch nature, breathe fresh air, and enjoy a healthy, long-term lifestyle.

The Duplex apartment collection is a standout product line. What is unique about the architecture of these units?

With the Beacon Tower complex, our ambition was to bring premium services into the heart of the tower, creating a "resort-within-a-tower" concept. Residents enjoy full access to infinity pools, sky gardens, sky lounges, gyms, and tennis and padel courts right at their doorstep. This wellness-oriented master plan encourages outdoor activity and physical and mental relaxation amidst panoramic sea views, establishing a new benchmark for coastal living.

Located at the pinnacle of the tower - the highest "landmark" level - the Duplex apartments represent the ultimate living experience.

Apartments boast valuable dual-v i ew panoramas (Perspect i ve render i ng: Sun Property)

Panoramic views are the design’s centerpiece. With double-height living areas, floor-to-ceiling glass, and expansive balconies, we have maximized natural light, ventilation, and vistas. Much like the rotating beam of a lighthouse, each duplex captures multiple angles of the ocean, the horizon, and the surrounding landscape, creating a visual experience that shifts throughout the day and night. This strong relationship with the horizon gives these residences a unique emotional and aspirational value.

Beyond the characteristic white tone of the buildings, customers are very interested in greenery. How have nature and indigenous culture been woven into the project?

The white palette of Blanca City is inspired by the intersection of renowned coastal cultures, reflecting sunlight and blending with the sea horizon to create a timeless resort experience. The vibrant greenery stems from the master plan of nine interconnected themed parks that flow toward the water. Each resident is supported with diverse activities, from wellness care to relaxation.

Green spaces and amen i t i es are i ntegrated throughout the Blanca C i ty mega-urban area (Perspect i ve render i ng: Sun Property)

Notably, the legend of the Whale God - a protective symbol for Vung Tau’s maritime people - is subtly integrated into the fluidity of the landscape forms, water features, and the overall experiential journey. This integration provides cultural depth and emotional resonance, creating a harmonious balance between humanity and nature.

How do you view the collaboration between Aedas and Sun Group in elevating the new standard of living in Vung Tau?

Our collaboration is built on a shared desire to create world-class destinations imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity. Blanca City is a significant milestone - a living space that fully integrates architecture, landscape, health, and service. We hope this project will serve as a powerful catalyst to redefine the future of coastal living, contributing to Vung Tau’s breakthrough as a world-class tourism and service hub.

Thank you, Mr. Miguel!

Aedas is the world’s only local and global architecture and design practice driven by global sharing of research, local knowledge and international practice. Our 1,200 creative minds with design studios across the globe create world-class design solutions with deep social and cultural understanding of the communities we design for.

​

​