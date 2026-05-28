Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on May 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,137 VND/USD on May 28, unchanged from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,394 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,880 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw a fluctuation from the May 27 trading session.



At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,143 VND/USD, down 10 VND, while keeping the selling rate unchanged at 26,393 VND/USD./.

VNA