Business

Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on May 28

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,137 VND/USD on May 28, unchanged from the previous day.

Illustrative image (Photo; VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo; VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,137 VND/USD on May 28, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,394 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,880 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw a fluctuation from the May 27 trading session.

At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,143 VND/USD, down 10 VND, while keeping the selling rate unchanged at 26,393 VND/USD./.

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