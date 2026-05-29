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Hanoi pledges “win-win” cooperation with Singaporean corporations

Hanoi is committed to pursuing “win-win” cooperation with Singaporean businesses and stays ready to create favourable conditions for investors to carry out efficient, sustainable and responsible business activities.

Singapore (VNA) – Hanoi is committed to pursuing “win-win” cooperation with Singaporean businesses and stays ready to create favourable conditions for investors to carry out efficient, sustainable and responsible business activities, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang has said.

At meetings on May 29 with leaders of Singapore’s Mapletree, CapitaLand and Keppel on the sidelines of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam’s state visit to Singapore, Thang acknowledged and highly appreciated the long-standing presence of Singaporean corporations in Vietnam, including firms that have operated in the country for more than 30 years.

According to the official, the expansion of investment by Singaporean businesses has contributed significantly to strengthening economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Singapore amid increasingly positive bilateral relations.

Thang expressed his confidence that following the meetings, Singaporean corporations will continue expanding investment in Vietnam, particularly in the capital city of Hanoi, with priority areas including smart integrated urban development linked to transit-oriented development (TOD), data centres and AI infrastructure, high-tech logistics and smart distribution centres, innovation parks and knowledge-based urban areas, as well as clean energy infrastructure and green finance.

He also voiced his hope that both sides will soon study and develop practical cooperation projects that deliver tangible benefits for residents and contribute to the capital city’s development.

Representatives of the Singaporean groups thanked the Vietnamese Government and Hanoi authorities for supporting their operations and investment in Vietnam. Highlighting Hanoi’s strong investment potential, they expressed interest in promoting more substantive cooperation through specific projects in the coming period.

On the occasion, Thang invited the corporations to attend Hanoi’s 2026 Investment Promotion Conference and the announcement ceremony for the capital city’s 100-year master plan, scheduled for late June./.

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