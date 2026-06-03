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Vietnam among top four most preferred destinations for travel, relocation

Vietnam has consistently been recognised by international organisations and tourism awards for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, low travel costs, and improving tourism infrastructure.

Ha Long Bay, located in northeast Vietnam, is beloved for its blue waters and limestone islands, all occupied by tropical trees and wildlife. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Long Bay, located in northeast Vietnam, is beloved for its blue waters and limestone islands, all occupied by tropical trees and wildlife. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam ranks among the four ASEAN countries most chosen by people in the region for travel, work, and live in, according to a survey in 2026 by Singapore’s Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS).

The four most preferred ASEAN member states to visit – Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, were the same four preferred for relocation, though ranked differently.

Meanwhile, among the region’s five largest countries—Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, respondents expressed a strong preference for domestic tourism.

Within ASEAN, Thailand is the most popular travel destination; interestingly, most Thai respondents chose to travel within their own country (85.7%).

Foreign tourists wait to watch fireworks marking the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Foreign tourists wait to watch fireworks marking the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

The region’s attractiveness is believed to stem from its business-friendly environment, high standards of education, healthcare, and transportation, low crime rates and political stability, among many other factors.

Vietnam has consistently been recognised by international organisations and tourism awards for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, low travel costs, and improving tourism infrastructure.

Vietnam welcomed 6.76 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2026, up 12.4% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT)./.

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